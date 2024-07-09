 Skip navigation
Caitlin Clark Angel Reese
Caitlin Clark leads Angel Reese in race for Rookie of the Year, according to panel of AP voters
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/sywyy1fmwygfebv8ezma
Tuesdays with Gorney: How things stand with every 2025 five-star
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
123rd U.S. Open Championship - Round Two
Keegan Bradley open to LIV players in Ryder Cup; doesn’t see Phil Mickelson as vice captain

nbc_dps_vincentgoodwillinterview_240709.jpg
Flagg stirs hype at Team USA training camp
nbc_dps_dponcooperflagg_240709.jpg
Flagg ‘will be the No. 1 draft pick’ in 2025
nbc_dps_joevardoninterview_240709.jpg
Canada has a ‘real chance’ to win gold in Paris

Roundtable: Scoping Bradley’s Ryder Cup captaincy

July 9, 2024 02:23 PM
Shane Ryan, Ryan Lavner and Rex Hoggard join Golf Today to discuss Keegan Bradley being named captain for the 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup team.
nbc_golf_gt_whanintv_240709.jpg
7:24
Camaraderie on display at the U.S. Adaptive Open
nbc_golf_gt_keeganroundtable_240709.jpg
10:12
Roundtable: Scoping Bradley’s Ryder Cup captaincy
nbc_golf_gt_mcginleyreact_240709.jpg
9:31
Bradley being playing captain ‘almost impossible’
nbc_golf_gt_bradleyintv_240709.jpg
13:05
Bradley to bring ‘different approach’ to Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_gt_keeganplayerreact_240709.jpg
2:53
Players react to Bradley’s Ryder Cup captaincy
nbc_golf_gt_bethannkorda_240708.jpg
9:06
Korda returns to LPGA Tour after dog bite injury
nbc_golf_gt_shoot59rydercup_240708.jpg
7:49
Are ‘birdie-fests’ ruining the PGA Tour?
nbc_golf_gt_rtgenesisscottishpreview_240708.jpg
7:13
Rory’s Scottish Open outlook after U.S. Open loss
nbc_golf_gt_theopen_240703__537137.jpg
10:18
LIV Golf at center of storylines entering The Open
GettyImages-2159979880.jpg
6:54
Thitikul, Yin reflect on Dow Championship win
