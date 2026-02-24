How to watch No. 15 St. John’s vs. No. 6 UConn: TV, live stream info, storylines for Wednesday’s game

In a Wednesday night matchup of the two best teams in the Big East, sixth-ranked UConn will play host to 15th-ranked St. John’s on Peacock.

The Huskies (15-2 Big East, 25-3 overall) are a projected No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament and are coming off a 73-63 victory Saturday over Villanova.

The Red Storm (15-1 Big East, 22-5 overall) has won 13 consecutive and leads the Big East by a half-game over the Huskies. St. John’s beat Creighton 81-52 on Saturday, its most lopsided conference win in four years.

St. John’s leads 40-34 in the all-time series between the teams, but UConn is 19-13 at home. The Red Storm has won three consecutive over the Huskies, including an 81-72 victory on Feb. 6.

More information below on No. 15 St. John’s and No. 6 UConn and how to watch the game.

How to watch No. 15 St. John’s vs. No. 6 UConn:

When: Wednesday, Feb. 25

Wednesday, Feb. 25 Where: PeoplesBank Arena in Hartford, Connecticut

PeoplesBank Arena in Hartford, Connecticut Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET YouTubeTV : NBCSN

: NBCSN Live Stream: Peacock

No. 15 St. John’s:

Like any Rick Pitino-coached team, the Red Storm emphasizes pressure defense, forcing 14.3 turnovers and 8.1 per game (ranking in the top three of the Big East in both categories). Offensive rebounding (13.4 per game, first in conference) and free throws (27.1 attempts per game, fifth nationally) also are strengths while 3-point shooting (34.2%, 7.1 per game) has been a sore spot.

St. John’s is led by versatile Zuby Ejiofor, who had 21 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in the recent victory over UConn. Ejiofor is averaging 15.9 points, 3.0 assists and 1.9 blocks. Dylan Darling (17 points) led the way against Creighton, and Bryce Hopkins added 15. Hopkins is averaging 18.3 points in four career games against UConn.

Pitino recently became the first head coach in Red Storm history with at least 20 victories in each of his first three seasons with the team.

No. 6 UConn:

The Huskes are among four teams ranked in the top 10 of every AP poll this season (Duke, Houston and Michigan), and they have 28 victories over ranked opponents since 2022-23 (tops in the nation). UConn relies on size and strength to bolster a defense with 5.4 blocks per game (second in Big East) and a plus-5 rebounding margin (first in the conference). The bench, which had only six points in the loss to St. John’s, is last in the conference at 17.2 points per game.

Solo Ball, Silas Demary Jr., Alex Karaban, Tarris Reed Jr. and Braylon Mullins all average double figures in scoring.

In his eighth season as UConn head coach, Dan Hurley was one of 15 named Friday to the Naismith Coach of the Year watchlist (which he won in 2023-24).

