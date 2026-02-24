PL RAW: Arsenal dominate Spurs in derby

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Indiana at Purdue
How to watch No. 13 Michigan State vs. No. 8 Purdue: TV, live stream info, storylines for Thursday’s game
NCAA Basketball: Georgetown at Connecticut
Marquette vs. Georgetown predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for February 24
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
How to watch No. 8 Michigan vs. No. 13 Ohio State: TV, live stream info, storylines for Wednesday’s game

Top Clips

nbc_pl_2robrosenior_260224.jpg
Chelsea’s errors ‘holding them back’ this season
nbc_pl_2robtammy_260224.jpg
Villa six points clear in Champions League race
nbc_pl_2robsmacallister_260224.jpg
Liverpool were ‘really sloppy’ in win over Forest

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Indiana at Purdue
How to watch No. 13 Michigan State vs. No. 8 Purdue: TV, live stream info, storylines for Thursday’s game
NCAA Basketball: Georgetown at Connecticut
Marquette vs. Georgetown predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for February 24
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
How to watch No. 8 Michigan vs. No. 13 Ohio State: TV, live stream info, storylines for Wednesday’s game

Top Clips

nbc_pl_2robrosenior_260224.jpg
Chelsea’s errors ‘holding them back’ this season
nbc_pl_2robtammy_260224.jpg
Villa six points clear in Champions League race
nbc_pl_2robsmacallister_260224.jpg
Liverpool were ‘really sloppy’ in win over Forest

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

PL RAW: Arsenal dominate Spurs in derby

February 24, 2026 10:47 AM
Enjoy the sights and sounds from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium that saw Arsenal take care of business in a 4-1 victory against Spurs in Matchweek 27.

Related Videos

nbc_pl_netbusters_260224.jpg
25:53
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 27
nbc_pl_plupdate_260223.jpg
06:47
PL Update: Sesko guides Man United past Everton
nbc_pl_mw27allgoals_260223.jpg
12:22
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 27
nbc_pl_evemu_260223.jpg
09:00
Extended HLs: Everton v. Man United Matchweek 27
nbc_pl_mugoal1_260223.jpg
01:33
Sesko slots home Man United’s opener v. Everton
nbc_pl_arsenalfirstgoal_260222.jpg
01:57
Eze blasts Arsenal in front of Spurs
nbc_pl_arsenalsecondgoal_260222.jpg
01:27
Gyokeres powers Arsenal 2-1 ahead of Spurs
nbc_pl_spursfirstgoal_260222.jpg
01:30
Kolo Muani fires Spurs level with Arsenal
nbc_pl_arsenalfourthgoal_260222.jpg
01:37
Gyokeres smashes Arsenal 4-1 ahead of Spurs
nbc_pl_arsenalthirdgoal_260222.jpg
01:47
Eze’s brace gives Arsenal 3-1 lead against Spurs
nbc_pl_totvsars_260222.jpg
11:18
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Arsenal Matchweek 27
nbc_pl_livgoal1_260222.jpg
02:31
Mac Allister delivers breakthrough against Forest
nbc_pl_nfliv_260222.jpg
10:46
Extended HLs: Forest v. Liverpool Matchweek 27
nbc_pl_ful1goal_260222.jpg
36
Jimenez’s header puts Fulham ahead of Sunderland
nbc_pl_fulgoal2_260222.jpg
01:21
Jimenez’s penalty doubles Fulham’s lead
nbc_pl_fulgoal3_260222.jpg
01:07
Iwobi dinks Fulham 3-1 up over Sunderland
nbc_pl_sungoal1_260222.jpg
01:10
Le Fee’s penalty gives Sunderland lifeline
nbc_pl_sunfulhl_260222.jpg
16:36
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Fulham Matchweek 27
nbc_pl_cp_wovv2_260222.jpg
10:56
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Wolves MWK 27
nbc_pl_wolves_red_card_260222.jpg
01:04
Krejci sent off for second yellow against Palace
nbc_pl_cp_goal_260222.jpg
58
Guessand rescues Crystal Palace against Wolves
nbc_pl_newcity_260221.jpg
09:21
Extended HLs: Man City v. Newcastle Matchweek 27
nbc_pl_plupdate_260221.jpg
12:34
PL Update: Manchester City hold off Newcastle
nbc_pl_newgoalone_260221.jpg
01:26
Hall strikes Newcastle level with Manchester City
nbc_pl_citygoaltwo_260221.jpg
01:26
O’Reilly heads Man City 2-1 in front of Newcastle
nbc_pl_citygoalonev2_260221.jpg
01:37
O’Reilly drills Manchester City ahead of Newcastle
GettyImages-2262309088.jpg
10:33
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Bournemouth Matchweek 27
nbc_pl_chelsearedcard_260221.jpg
01:41
Fofana sent off for second yellow against Burnley
nbc_pl_chelseavsburnley_260221.jpg
10:47
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Burnley Matchweek 27
nbc_pl_burnleyfirstgoal_260221.jpg
01:46
Flemming’s header brings Burnley level

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_2robrosenior_260224.jpg
08:24
Chelsea’s errors ‘holding them back’ this season
nbc_pl_2robtammy_260224.jpg
03:51
Villa six points clear in Champions League race
nbc_pl_2robsmacallister_260224.jpg
04:04
Liverpool were ‘really sloppy’ in win over Forest
nbc_pft_khanint_260224.jpg
14:00
Khan was ‘surprised’ when Tomlin stepped down
nbc_bte_timerwolvestrailblazers_260224.jpg
02:07
Bet MIN ‘through gritted teeth’ v. shorthanded POR
nbc_pft_hortizint_260224.jpg
10:23
Hortiz: Herbert will ‘take off’ with McDaniel
nbc_dps_jayonrait_260224.jpg
08:30
Is United States now hockey capital of the world?
nbc_bte_knickscavaliers_260224.jpg
01:57
‘Elite’ Cavaliers offense undervalued vs. Knicks
nbc_pl_genxarsenalattack_260224.jpg
11:13
Examining Arsenal’s improvements against Spurs
nbc_pl_genxhaaland_260224.jpg
06:12
Analyzing City’s tactical tweak to utilize Haaland
nbc_pl_genxspursattack_260224.jpg
05:13
Spurs ‘lack of quality’ evident against Arsenal
nbc_pft_nflreplaysv2_260224.jpg
08:17
NFL to consider changes with replay officials
nbc_pft_lionsmunich_260224.jpg
01:34
Lions will play in Munich next season
nbc_pft_nflcombinemoments_260224.jpg
03:40
Looking back at the top NFL Combine moments
nbc_pft_2ptconversion_260224.jpg
01:52
Rams propose rule change regarding backward passes
nbc_pft_playoffreseeding_260224.jpg
02:40
Florio: Playoff re-seeding plan still not on table
nbc_pft_kylepitts_260224.jpg
02:43
Report: Falcons will franchise tag Pitts
nbc_pft_top100freeagents_260224.jpg
08:01
Linderbaum, Pierce headline top NFL free agents
nbc_pft_flaconsqb_260224.jpg
06:10
Will Falcons look to bring in another quarterback?
nbc_pft_danieljones_260224.jpg
10:53
Colts must make a decision on Jones’ contract
nbc_pft_pickenstrade_260224.jpg
04:53
Who could trade for Pickens if he is available?
nbc_pft_anthonyrichardson_260224.jpg
04:16
What is Richardson’s future as an NFL quarterback?
nbc_pft_pickenstag_260224.jpg
06:44
Pickens contract talks have become a ‘chess game’
nbc_pft_rosterconstruction_260224.jpg
13:47
How would long-term Pickens deal impact Cowboys?
nbc_pft_pickensmoney_260224.jpg
07:38
Are Cowboys pushing Pickens to take franchise tag?
nbc_pft_georgepickenstag_260224.jpg
09:25
Cowboys tagging Pickens would be a ‘no-brainer’
nbc_nba_spursdetroittalk_260223.jpg
02:19
Spurs ‘showed what they are made of’ vs. Pistons
nbc_nba_jabaripostgameintv_260223.jpg
04:17
Smith Jr. focusing on the little things for HOU
nbc_nba_houstonutah_digitalhit_260223.jpg
58
Smith Jr. powers Rockets to bounce back win vs UTA
nbc_nba_kd_260223.jpg
01:17
Durant: Rockets want to be ‘a perfect team’