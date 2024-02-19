Watch Now
Roundtable: Spieth's DQ, Tiger's future
The Golf Today roundtable breaks down Patrick Cantlay's struggles, Tiger Woods' withdrawal during the Genesis Invitational and Jordan Spieth's disqualification for signing an incorrect scorecard.
The Golf Today roundtable breaks down Patrick Cantlay's struggles, Tiger Woods' withdrawal during the Genesis Invitational and Jordan Spieth's disqualification for signing an incorrect scorecard.
Riviera has Rory eager for Genesis Invitational
Rory McIlroy tells Kira K. Dixon about his excitement for the Genesis Invitational, driven largely by his love for Riviera Country Club, and the Golf Today crew analyzes McIlroy's state of mind ahead of the event.
New caddie, back health key for Tiger at Genesis
Kira K. Dixon joins Golf Today to report on key storylines surrounding Tiger Woods ahead of his season debut at The Genesis Invitational, including his recovery from back surgery and caddie switch.
Scheffler’s putting confidence remains a concern
Todd Lewis, Rex Hoggard, Eamon Lynch and Ryan Lavner discuss trending topics such as the slate of low scores and the state of Scottie Scheffler's putting,
Pavon opts out of the Genesis Invitational
Golf Today discusses rookie golfer and Aon Swing 5 leader Matthieu Pavon opting out of The Genesis Invitational, examining why it's a puzzling decision.
Del Solar goes into ‘cruise control’ to shoot 57
Cristobal Del Solar joins Golf Today to recap his incredible play shooting a 57 in the opening round of the Astara Golf Championship.
Tiger unveils new ‘Sun Day Red’ apparel line
After parting ways with Nike, Tiger Woods has announced his new apparel line "Sun Day Red" alongside TaylorMade.
Fan-player interaction decorum ‘goes both ways’
Todd Lewis, Rex Hoggard, Paige Mackenzie and Steven Sands react to the outbursts by players in reaction to rowdy fans at the WM Phoenix Open and Nick Taylor's rising star.
WMPO vows changes to 2025 fan experience
Executive director of The Thunderbirds Chance Cozby joins Golf Today to discuss the chaotic events of the weekend and explain what the WM Phoenix Open will do to keep fans and players safe in 2025.