Green motivated by Olympics, Korda's dominance
Hannah Green calls into Golf Today to discuss the challenge of trying to unseat Nelly Korda, her enjoyment playing the JM Eagle LA Championship and her dream of representing Australia in another Olympics.
Hannah Green calls into Golf Today to discuss the challenge of trying to unseat Nelly Korda, her enjoyment playing the JM Eagle LA Championship and her dream of representing Australia in another Olympics.
Cink views hosting opportunity as a ‘mulligan’
Stewart Cink joins Golf Today to discuss how his views on tournament hosting have changed and why hosting the Mistubishi Electric Classic is a 'second chance; a mulligan'.
Is Rory’s return to Tour Policy Board a surprise?
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner join Golf Today to discuss Rory McIlroy's return to the PGA Tour Policy Board, as well as Nelly Korda's and Scottie Scheffler's eagerness (or lack thereof) to market themselves in golf.
Weir picks International Presidents Cup captains
International Presidents Cup team captain Mike Weir discusses the importance of experience in his assistant captain's picks and the positive momentum he is seeing for his team.
Scheffler: Double-digit PGA Tour wins ‘special’
Scottie Scheffler tells Todd Lewis about his RBC Heritage win, what it means to reach 10 PGA Tour wins, whether he feels like there's still room to improve and how much he's excited to get home with a child on the way.
Korda ‘carrying the banner’ for the LPGA
Grant Boone joins Golf Today to discuss Nelly Korda's historic five-start winning streak and what her superstardom means for the LPGA Tour.
Scheffler ‘precise, clinical’ in yet another win
Watch the best shots from Scottie Scheffler's stop-and-start final round of the RBC Heritage, which saw the world No. 1 casually earn his fourth win in five starts.
Furyk recounts his past wins ahead of RBC Heritage
Two-time RBC Heritage winner Jim Furyk joins Golf Today to recount his past two wins in the event and his chances at making the World Golf Hall of Fame.
Åberg reflects on 2024 Masters and first pro year
Ludvig Åberg joins Golf Today ahead of the 2024 RBC Heritage Tournament to reflect on his remarkable week at the Masters Tournament and his first 11 months in the pros.