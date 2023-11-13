 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

golod_unc_signing
Ukrainian junior who came to U.S. last year signs to play college golf at UNC
Florida State v Pittsburgh
College Football Week 12 Best Bets: Michigan vs Maryland, Penn State vs Rutgers, plus Iowa, Pitt
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Keith Mitchell
The RSM Classic Preview
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_weekendwarriorsv2_231113.jpg
Weekend Warriors Week 10: Purdy, Robinson, Lockett
nbc_golf_gt_lpgafinale_231113.jpg
Vu headlines CME field missing some top LPGA stars
nbc_ffhh_dk_mnf_231113.jpg
Most bet player props for Broncos-Bills

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

golod_unc_signing
Ukrainian junior who came to U.S. last year signs to play college golf at UNC
Florida State v Pittsburgh
College Football Week 12 Best Bets: Michigan vs Maryland, Penn State vs Rutgers, plus Iowa, Pitt
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Keith Mitchell
The RSM Classic Preview
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_weekendwarriorsv2_231113.jpg
Weekend Warriors Week 10: Purdy, Robinson, Lockett
nbc_golf_gt_lpgafinale_231113.jpg
Vu headlines CME field missing some top LPGA stars
nbc_ffhh_dk_mnf_231113.jpg
Most bet player props for Broncos-Bills

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

How can DP World Tour create end-of-season buzz?

November 13, 2023 01:29 PM
John Huggan of Golf Digest and Golf World discusses how the DP World Tour can try to create more buzz toward the end of the season, as well as the strong relationship between Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gt_lpgafinale_231113.jpg
12:24
Vu headlines CME field missing some top LPGA stars
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_johnhugganintv_231113.jpg
10:09
How can DP World Tour create end-of-season buzz?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_rexandlav_231113__980664.jpg
12:12
Does golf need more conflict between players?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_angelyin_231108.jpg
7:27
Yin’s journey from desperate to grateful
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_lpgaroundtable_231108.jpg
12:35
LPGA roundtable discusses Thompson and POY
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_footjoythermoseries_231108.jpg
3:00
FootJoy ThermoSeries helps you adapt to weather
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_erikvanrooyenintv_231108.jpg
12:21
Van Rooyen opens up about his ailing best friend
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_oliverbetschartintv_231108.jpg
5:23
15-year-old Betschart excited for PGA Tour debut
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_tigerwoods_231108.jpg
4:57
How Tiger’s health impacts his future aspirations
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_usgahandicappagelintv_231108.jpg
8:44
USGA announces updates to World Handicap System
Now Playing