Watch Now
How can DP World Tour create end-of-season buzz?
John Huggan of Golf Digest and Golf World discusses how the DP World Tour can try to create more buzz toward the end of the season, as well as the strong relationship between Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry.
Up Next
Vu headlines CME field missing some top LPGA stars
Vu headlines CME field missing some top LPGA stars
Beth Ann Nichols and Tom Abbott discuss the big-name LPGA stars missing from the CME Group Tour Championship, what's gone wrong for Lydia Ko in a tough 2023 season and the names to watch this weekend, such as Lilia Vu.
How can DP World Tour create end-of-season buzz?
How can DP World Tour create end-of-season buzz?
John Huggan of Golf Digest and Golf World discusses how the DP World Tour can try to create more buzz toward the end of the season, as well as the strong relationship between Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry.
Does golf need more conflict between players?
Does golf need more conflict between players?
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner join Golf Today to discuss how the PGA Tour should tweak the FedExCup Fall, a critical Tour board meeting as it pertains to the PIF and whether golf needs more conflict between players.
Yin’s journey from desperate to grateful
Yin's journey from desperate to grateful
Angel Yin discusses her new perspective on playing golf and the challenges she has faced to get to her first LPGA win at the Buick LPGA Shangai tournament.
LPGA roundtable discusses Thompson and POY
LPGA roundtable discusses Thompson and POY
The LPGA roundtable discusses potential Player of the Year candidates and reacts to players' performances this season.
FootJoy ThermoSeries helps you adapt to weather
FootJoy ThermoSeries helps you adapt to weather
Matt Adams shows off FootJoy's Thermoseries, which can help golfers perform their best during the winter season.
Van Rooyen opens up about his ailing best friend
Van Rooyen opens up about his ailing best friend
Erik van Rooyen joins Golf Today to discuss his win at the World Wide Technology Championship and discusses connection to former college teammate Jon Trasamar, who is battling cancer.
15-year-old Betschart excited for PGA Tour debut
15-year-old Betschart excited for PGA Tour debut
Fifteen-year-old Oliver Betschart reacts to becoming the youngest golfer since 2014 to play on the PGA Tour in the Bermuda Butterfield Championship.
How Tiger’s health impacts his future aspirations
How Tiger's health impacts his future aspirations
After Tiger Woods spent the weekend caddying for his son, Charlie, the Golf Today crew discusses his "compromised" health despite the ankle being less of an issue, and how long he can continue to compete.