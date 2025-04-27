Watch Now
Korda settles for 71 after early third-round push
Golf Central recaps Nelly Korda's third round of The Chevron Championship, where the defending champion settled for an even-par 71 after an early charge.
McIlroy, Lowry in ‘great position’ ahead of Rd. 4
Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry discuss their showing during Round 3 of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where the two are tied for sixth heading into the final day of play.
Thompson driven by quest to win another major
Lexi Thompson discusses her mindset as a semi-retired player, explaining why her will to win remains the same at the Chevron Championship.
Korda bounces back to make cut at Chevron Champ.
The Golf Central crew analyzes Nelly Korda's Round 2 showing at the Chevron Championship before the world No. 1 explains how she was able to "grind it out" at The Club at Carlton Woods.
Lowry lifts McIlroy to start Zurich Classic
Golf Central examines Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy's opening round at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where the non-Masters champion of the pairing was shining.
Korda struggles early at 2025 Chevron Championship
The Golf Central crew dives into Nelly Korda's disappointing start at the Chevron Championship and looks at her other high scores at recent majors.
Thomas’ RBC Heritage win was ‘pure happiness’
Justin Thomas joins Golf Central to talk about his return to the winner's circle at the RBC Heritage and the importance of resilience during his drought.
FSU playing ‘really good golf’ ahead of NCAA champ
Florida State head coach Amy Bond breaks down her team's emotions after the tragic shooting in Tallahassee, the Seminoles' form heading into the Lexington regional of the NCAA DI women's golf championship and more.
Stanford looking to repeat as national champions
Stanford head coach Anne Walker discusses her team's mindset ahead of the NCAA DI women's golf championship before the Golf Central crew breaks down the Norman regional.
What will McIlroy do after Masters win?
Rex Hoggard joins Golf Central to talk about the next step for Rory McIlroy after his career-defining victory.