Blake's 500th start 'something you can't dream up'
Jay Don Blake joins Golf Today ahead of his 500th start on the PGA Tour, coming at the Black Desert Championship, and shares the emotions of this milestone and his expectations for the event at 65 years old.
Bradley: Ryder Cup captaincy comes first
Keegan Bradley chats with the Golf Today team about the concept of being a playing captain at the 2025 Ryder Cup, the challenges facing the U.S. team at Bethpage Black and more.
Jay Don Blake joins Golf Today ahead of his 500th start on the PGA Tour, coming at the Black Desert Championship, and shares the emotions of this milestone and his expectations for the event at 65 years old.
How will Bradley experiment go at Ryder Cup?
The GT roundtable discusses Ryder Cup topics ranging from Keegan Bradley as a potential playing captain to the LIV Golf issue facing the European team.
Ryder Cup repeat next on Donald’s challenge list
Luke Donald chats with the Golf Today team about how he's continuing to grow after leading the European team to a Ryder Cup win
HLs: Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Round 1
Check out the best shots and top moments from the first round of action in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews' Old Course, the Championship Course at Carnoustie and Kingsbarns in Scotland.
DP World Tour top stars set to compete at Dunhill
Golf Today previews the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, discussing how some of the top stars will be competing at St. Andrews, including the pairing of PIF’s Yasir Al-Rumayyan with Jay Monahan and Rory McIlroy.
List pushing himself to improve in his 40s
Luke List joins Golf Today to talk about Hurricane Helene relief in the southeast, continuing to develop his game as he looks to defend his win at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Wood: Leave Presidents Cup alone, but PIF deal key
John Wood argues on Golf Today that the PGA Tour should leave the Presidents Cup alone but that a deal with the PIF would help the product. Wood also talks about match play strategy and lessons for the 2025 Ryder Cup.
Austin discusses lack of distinction in men’s golf
Woody Austin joins Golf Today to discuss his lobbying for Presidents Cup vice captain at Royal Montreal, the lack of distinction in men's golf and if greed has taken over the game.