Kupcho wins $1 million Aon Risk Reward Challenge

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns
Browns vs. Raiders - Sanders to Start - prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, trends, stats
nbc_golf_rexrsm_251119.jpg
PGA Tour veteran says PGA Tour season could soon start after Super Bowl
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
Cleveland Guardians v. Boston Red Sox
MLB returns to NBC and Peacock with three-year media rights partnership beginning in 2026

Top Clips

sales_cfb_big10_filmbreakdown_downs_251119.jpg
Why Downs is a future top draft pick
nbc_rbs_keeganmurray_251119.jpg
Kings’ Murray a good fantasy addition upon return
nbc_roto_wardtrade_251119.jpg
Ward ‘could be a good fit’ for Orioles order

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns
Browns vs. Raiders - Sanders to Start - prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, trends, stats
nbc_golf_rexrsm_251119.jpg
PGA Tour veteran says PGA Tour season could soon start after Super Bowl
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
Cleveland Guardians v. Boston Red Sox
MLB returns to NBC and Peacock with three-year media rights partnership beginning in 2026

Top Clips

sales_cfb_big10_filmbreakdown_downs_251119.jpg
Why Downs is a future top draft pick
nbc_rbs_keeganmurray_251119.jpg
Kings’ Murray a good fantasy addition upon return
nbc_roto_wardtrade_251119.jpg
Ward ‘could be a good fit’ for Orioles order

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Kupcho wins $1 million Aon Risk Reward Challenge

November 19, 2025 03:05 PM
Damon Hack and Eamon Lynch discuss Jennifer Kupcho impressive performance throughout the LPGA season to win the $1 million Aon Risk Reward Challenge.
Up Next
nbc_golf_aonsegment_251119.jpg
4:02
Kupcho wins $1 million Aon Risk Reward Challenge
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rexrsm_251119.jpg
4:08
Stakes are high for entire field at RSM Classic
Now Playing
nbc_golf_schenkputt_251118.jpg
4:16
Schenk dives into one-handed putting style
Now Playing
nbc_golf_roundtablefalltour_251118.jpg
9:10
Are the Tour’s best playing in enough fall events?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_roryhls_251117.jpg
6:27
McIlroy passes Ballesteros with 7th Race to Dubai
Now Playing
nbc_golf_roundtable_251117.jpg
5:00
Europeans dominating fall golf storylines
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bethanne_251117.jpg
9:27
Clark, Kai Trump drive pro-am viewership, coverage
Now Playing
NellyInjuryreturnMPX.jpg
2:33
Korda calls neck injury ‘one of my worst’ ever
Now Playing
nbc_golf_brentleykaitrumpseg_251112.jpg
7:58
Kai Trump taking a ‘massive’ leap at The Annika
Now Playing
nbc_golf_katescottintv_251112.jpg
12:29
How Clark has become a ‘cultural phenomenon’
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_jeenoint_251118.jpg
04:26
Thitikul: You need your A-game at Tiburon
for_mpx_video.jpg
08:07
LPGA announces ‘major’ changes to 2026 TV coverage
nbc_golf_jordanspiethint_251117.jpg
09:35
Spieth on Crush It! Cup: ‘Kids are the future’
nbc_golf_penske_251115.jpg
01:17
Schenk on the move in Butterfield Bermuda Round 3
nbc_golf_jtsurgery_251114.jpg
03:12
Thomas has no return timeline after back surgery
nbc_golf_hadwinintv_251113.jpg
04:35
Hadwin proud of ‘quality golf shots’ at Bermuda
nbc_golf_nellyproamintv_251112.jpg
03:05
Korda on Clark: ‘Nice to be alongside greats’
nbc_golf_annikaproamnellyandcaitlin_251112.jpg
02:43
Clark gets advice from Korda at LPGA’s pro-am
nbc_golf_gc_amyrogerskaitrump_251111.jpg
07:58
Kai Trump to make LPGA debut at The ANNIKA
nbc_golf_gt_lpgaroundtable_251111.jpg
11:18
How will Clark grow women’s golf at The Annika?
nbc_golf_gt_rorypresserandreax_251111.jpg
10:51
McIlroy feels responsibility to help DP World Tour
nbc_golf_gt_roundtablerory_251111.jpg
02:15
Will McIlroy or Fleetwood have a better 2026?
nbc_golf_lulugribbin_251110.jpg
08:13
Gribbin on how golf has helped with recovery
nbc_golf_bethintv_251110.jpg
07:36
Exploring Kai Trump’s exemption for the Annika
clark.jpg
11:04
Sorenstam on Clark playing in pro-am, LPGA changes
nbc_golf_roundtablefull_251110.jpg
09:34
Griffin one of PGA Tour’s ‘most complete players’
tiger_mpx_new.jpg
03:17
Tiger would give PGA Tour Champions ‘huge boost’
nbc_golf_higgo_251109.jpg
05:20
Takeaways from Higgo, Young in Cabo San Lucas
nbc_golf_griffindiscussion_251109.jpg
01:19
Griffin rides strong putting to three-win season
nbc_golf_lpga_251109.jpg
01:47
How Hataoka navigated improvised playoff in Japan
nbc_golf_mcilroy_251109.jpg
01:36
McIlroy ‘razor sharp’ in final round in Abu Dhabi
nbc_golf_rai_251109.jpg
01:07
Rai stuns in Abu Dhabi playoff win
nbc_golf_aaronraicalvinpeete_251108.jpg
03:16
Rai’s swing, accuracy have shades of Peete
nbc_golf_abudhabihighlights_251108.jpg
03:38
HLs: Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_gc_lpgajapanseg_251107.jpg
01:46
Shin, Hataoka atop TOTO Japan Classic leaderboard
fleetwood_071125.jpg
07:23
Playing well motivates Fleetwood near season’s end
nbc_golf_dunlaptalk_251106.jpg
03:07
Dunlap bucking driving trends in WWT Championship
nbc_golf_roryfleetwoodlowry_251106.jpg
07:23
Rory: New driver felt ‘good’ in Abu Dhabi Round 1
nbc_golf_lpgaroundtablev2_251105.jpg
10:26
Debating the future of the LPGA Tour
nbc_golf_milesrussell_251105.jpg
04:42
Russell on Florida State commitment and more

Latest Clips

sales_cfb_big10_filmbreakdown_downs_251119.jpg
02:18
Why Downs is a future top draft pick
nbc_rbs_keeganmurray_251119.jpg
01:33
Kings’ Murray a good fantasy addition upon return
nbc_roto_wardtrade_251119.jpg
01:31
Ward ‘could be a good fit’ for Orioles order
nbc_rbs_keyontegeorge_251119.jpg
01:45
George ‘continuing third-year breakout’ for Jazz
nbc_roto_stroud_251119.jpg
01:19
Mills has an eye for Collins and Shultz
nbc_roto_sanders_251119.jpg
01:17
Should Sanders be in your starting lineup vs. LV?
nbc_roto_lebronjames_251119.jpg
01:30
LeBron is back, but LAL is still Luka’s team
nbc_roto_warren_251119.jpg
01:18
PIT is going to have an ‘ugly RB committee’
nbc_ffhh_backtothefutures_251119.jpg
01:43
Bet over on Cowboys’ win total, under on Titans’
nbc_ffhh_passcatchopenclose_v2_251119.jpg
13:15
Addison, Doubs set for bigger roles in GB vs. MIN
nbc_ffhh_rbopenorclosev2_251119.jpg
07:09
Marks taking over starting RB spot for Texans
nbc_ffhh_shedeurtostart_251119.jpg
03:53
How will Judkins fare in Sanders’ first start?
nbc_nba_collegecheck_251119.jpg
04:07
Syracuse’s freshman Anthony ‘will be a pro’
falcons_251119.jpg
02:09
Falcons will use run-heavy scheme with Cousins in
nbc_ffhh_chasesuspension_251119.jpg
10:31
Chase’s suspension makes Higgins a fantasy WR1
nbc_ffhh_trevorlawrenceopenclose_251119.jpg
03:48
Lawrence well outside fantasy ‘QB1 territory’
nbc_ffhh_blinddate_251119.jpg
06:24
Trust Kamara, Barkley to get heavy volume
nbc_nba_qswithp_251119.jpg
10:20
Reviewing the Celtics and Wizards’ rebuilds
nbc_nba_tradestay2_251119.jpg
09:56
Assessing trade options for Williamson, Young
nbc_fnia_firstyearcoaches_251119.jpg
04:05
Vrabel, Johnson making big impressions in Year 1
nbc_fnia_snfpreviewbucsrams_251119.jpg
06:55
Bucs ‘in sticky territory’ ahead of Rams showdown
nbc_fnia_youngqbs_251119.jpg
05:38
Williams, Maye are most impressive second-year QBs
nbc_nba_pick6dk_251119.jpg
05:01
NBA Pick 6: Anthony-Towns points, Mitchell assists
nbc_rtf_pittgeo_251119.jpg
03:02
Pitt vs. GA Tech could be ‘best game of the day’
KentuckyRTF11-19.jpg
05:36
Kentucky, USC, Rutgers lead underdog picks
nbc_rtf_byucincy_251119.jpg
02:30
Will BYU be able power past Cincinnati?
nbc_nba_tradestay1_251119.jpg
09:54
Trade or stay: Mavericks’ Davis and Grizz’s Morant
nbc_nba_pelicansfire_251119.jpg
02:58
Pelicans fan base deserves more after Green firing
nbc_rtf_uscoregon_251119.jpg
04:03
CFP stakes loom large over USC vs. Oregon
nbc_fnia_nfcplayoffpic_251119.jpg
07:54
Eagles, Rams ‘are legit’ contenders in the NFC