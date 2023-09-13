 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
IMSA SportsCar Championship at Indianapolis Motor Speedway: How to watch on NBC, start times, entry list
Olivia Reeves
Olivia Reeves makes weightlifting worlds podium, can unseat U.S. Olympic silver medalist
43rd Ryder Cup - Singles Matches
Netflix won’t get full access to Ryder Cup team rooms

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_rexreport_230913.jpg
PIF’s U.S. Subsidiary subpoenaed by U.S. Senator
nbc_berry_deebointv_230913v3.jpg
Samuel: ‘Sky is the limit’ for 49ers offense
nbc_golf_gt_majastark_230913.jpg
Stark excited for ‘nerve-racking’ Solheim Cup

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
IMSA SportsCar Championship at Indianapolis Motor Speedway: How to watch on NBC, start times, entry list
Olivia Reeves
Olivia Reeves makes weightlifting worlds podium, can unseat U.S. Olympic silver medalist
43rd Ryder Cup - Singles Matches
Netflix won’t get full access to Ryder Cup team rooms

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_rexreport_230913.jpg
PIF’s U.S. Subsidiary subpoenaed by U.S. Senator
nbc_berry_deebointv_230913v3.jpg
Samuel: ‘Sky is the limit’ for 49ers offense
nbc_golf_gt_majastark_230913.jpg
Stark excited for ‘nerve-racking’ Solheim Cup

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Khang looking to continue strong season at Solheim

September 13, 2023 07:00 PM
Megan Khang joins Golf Today to discuss her first LPGA Tour win at the CPKC Women's Open, the goals she had set for this season and her role on her third Solheim Cup Team USA.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gt_rexreport_230913.jpg
2:03
PIF’s U.S. Subsidiary subpoenaed by U.S. Senator
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_majastark_230913.jpg
5:02
Stark excited for ‘nerve-racking’ Solheim Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_megankhang_230913.jpg
5:52
Khang looking to continue strong season at Solheim
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_capgemini_230913.jpg
0:42
Kaymer puts finishing touch on Miracle at Medinah
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gcpod_gthit_230906.jpg
4:45
Bigger Ryder Cup snub: Bradley or Meronk?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_janeparkfeat_230905.jpg
5:37
Inside Park’s emotional return to the LPGA Tour
Now Playing
nbc_golf_calebsurrattintv_230905.jpg
5:59
How Surratt managed nerves in Walker Cup win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_harringtonintv_230905.jpg
3:13
Harrington excited to play at home in Irish Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_gemmadryburghintv_230905.jpg
5:02
Dryburgh to fulfill goal of playing in Solheim Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_mikemccoyintvv2_230905.jpg
8:53
Captain McCoy discusses Walker Cup victory
Now Playing