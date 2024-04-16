Watch Now
Fitzpatrick looking to defend RBC Heritage title
Matt Fitzpatrick walks and talks with Todd Lewis about his 2023 RBC Heritage victory, his memories from Hilton Head Island and the state of his game in 2024.
Vu uses her grandfather’s journey as inspiration
Throughout her rise as a star on the LPGA Tour, Lilia Vu has consistently relied on her family and the memory of her grandfather and his perseverance to push through the good and bad times.
TaylorMade’s Qi grant straight, consistent shots
Matt Adams introduces TaylorMade's Qi irons which eliminate cut spin, bring in individual head optimization and more.
Chevron Championship increases purse size to $7.9m
Amy Rogers joins Golf Today from the Club at Carlton Woods to discuss the Chevron Championship increasing its purse to $7.9 million and her conversation with LPGA Tour Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan.
Fitzpatrick looking to defend RBC Heritage title
Matt Fitzpatrick walks and talks with Todd Lewis about his 2023 RBC Heritage victory, his memories from Hilton Head Island and the state of his game in 2024.
Korda not getting ahead of herself before Chevron
Nelly Korda is seeking her fifth consecutive LPGA Tour victory when she plays in the Chevron Championship, but she doesn't want to get ahead of herself before the event.
McIlroy shuts the door on LIV rumors
Jordan Cornette and George Savaricas discuss Rory McIlroy's recent comments regarding his allegiance to the PGA Tour, analyzing the future of golf given the sport's current landscape.
Scheffler showed he was special as an amateur
Brentley Romine offers his insights on the Western Intercollegiate as action tees off from Pasatiempo Golf Club and discusses Scottie Scheffler's path to the top of golf.
Korda in ‘rarefied air’ entering Chevron Champ.
Beth Ann Nichols joins Golf Today to offer some historical perspective to Nelly Korda's hot streak, discuss Lilia Vu's season and break down Lydia Ko and other aspects of the Chevron Championship.
Roundtable: How to define the era of Scheffler?
The Golf Today roundtable is joined by Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner as they break down the unstoppable Scottie Scheffler and ponder if Scheffler has reached Tiger Woods status.