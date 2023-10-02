 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 Ryder Cup - Singles Matches
Some fixes to Ryder Cup’s (overly) home-course advantage
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire, Week 5: C.J. Stroud is HIM
NHL: Anaheim Ducks at Calgary Flames
Dynamic center Trevor Zegras agrees to 3-year contract extension with Anaheim Ducks

Top Clips

nbc_pl_ornpoch_231002__198414.jpg
Ornstein: Pochettino not under pressure at Chelsea
nbc_pl_ornliv_231002.jpg
Liverpool seek VAR audio from Tottenham loss
nbc_nascar_nascarpodkeselowskihocevar_231001.jpg
Did Keselowski trust Hocevar too much in draft?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 Ryder Cup - Singles Matches
Some fixes to Ryder Cup’s (overly) home-course advantage
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire, Week 5: C.J. Stroud is HIM
NHL: Anaheim Ducks at Calgary Flames
Dynamic center Trevor Zegras agrees to 3-year contract extension with Anaheim Ducks

Top Clips

nbc_pl_ornpoch_231002__198414.jpg
Ornstein: Pochettino not under pressure at Chelsea
nbc_pl_ornliv_231002.jpg
Liverpool seek VAR audio from Tottenham loss
nbc_nascar_nascarpodkeselowskihocevar_231001.jpg
Did Keselowski trust Hocevar too much in draft?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

McIlroy and LaCava situation tense after Ryder Cup

October 2, 2023 02:40 PM
Todd Lewis joins Golf Today to discuss Rory McIlroy's comments on his argument with Joe LaCava and what to make of the heated exchanges that highlighted the 2023 Ryder Cup.
Up Next
McIlroy and LaCava situation tense after Ryder Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_wagoneer_hojgaard_230922.jpg
1:12
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Nicolai Hojgaard
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_wagoneer_aberg_230921.jpg
1:12
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Ludvig Aberg
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_wagoneer_lowry_230921.jpg
1:12
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Shane Lowry
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_wagoneer_straka_230921.jpg
1:12
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Sepp Straka
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_wagoneer_fleetwood_230921.jpg
1:12
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Tommy Fleetwood
Now Playing
nbc_golf_solheimpairingsreaction_230921.jpg
12:34
Breaking down Solheim Cup Friday foursomes
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_wagoneer_rose_230921.jpg
1:12
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Justin Rose
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_wagoneer_hatton_230920.jpg
1:12
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Tyrrell Hatton
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_wagoneer_fitzpatrick_230920.jpg
1:12
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Matt Fitzpatrick
Now Playing