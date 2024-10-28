Watch Now
Lavner: PGA Tour should 'trim' FedExCup Fall slate
The Golf Today roundtable discusses where the PGA Tour's FedExCup Fall needs to see some structural changes, including the overall format and sponsor exemptions.
Echavarria, An top Golf Today’s shots of the week
Relive some of the best shots from a weekend of golf, where some of the world's best golfers put on a show at the PGA Tour's Zozo Championship and the LPGA Maybank Championship.
The Golf Today roundtable discusses where the PGA Tour's FedExCup Fall needs to see some structural changes, including the overall format and sponsor exemptions.
DeChambeau, Ko up for Golf Today shot of the year
Eamon Lynch, Matt Adams and the Golf Today staff each put forth their picks for the golf shot of the year, with Bryson Dechambeau, Lydia Ko and Robert MacIntyre each earning nominations.
Is Kim’s locker damage a big deal?
Tom Kim apologized on Monday for damaging a locker after a playoff loss in the DP World Tour's Genesis Championship. Golf Today brings the news and discusses in a roundtable whether it's worth fussing about.
Former caddie Hicks honors iconic golfer Stewart
Days away from the 25th anniversary of Payne Stewart's death, former caddie Mike Hicks remembers Stewart's greatest moments on the course.
Morikawa: ‘One more opportunity’ to win this year
Collin Morikawa speaks to the media ahead of his appearance of the 2024 Zozo Championship, looking to repeat after winning the event last season on the PGA Tour.
Remembering Tiger’s historic 82nd PGA Tour win
Todd Lewis joins Golf Today to discuss Tiger Woods' monumental victory at the 2019 Zozo Championship, the legend's last Tour victory and 82nd of his career, which tied him for the all-time lead.
Thomas ‘champing at the bit’ to play again
Justin Thomas talks about his excitement to return to competition, his track record of success in Asia and his preparation to become a dad.
Could KFT expand full exempt status for players?
Alex Baldwin, president of the Korn Ferry Tour, joins Golf Today to discuss the possibility of expanding full exempt status for PGA Tour hopefuls and the pathways to achieving this milestone.