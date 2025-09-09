 Skip navigation
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills
Browns at Ravens 2025 NFL Week 2 prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, trends, and stats
NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Media Day
Saturday's Bristol race will mark end of the playoffs for four Cup drivers
Bo Bichette
AL East-leading Blue Jays put Bo Bichette on 10-day IL because of sprained left knee

Rory's comments could point to global influx
Rory's comments could point to global influx
BMW PGA 'important' for European Ryder Cup team
BMW PGA 'important' for European Ryder Cup team
Williams' struggles 'very concerning' for Bears
Williams' struggles 'very concerning' for Bears

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills
Browns at Ravens 2025 NFL Week 2 prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, trends, and stats
NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Media Day
Saturday’s Bristol race will mark end of the playoffs for four Cup drivers
Bo Bichette
AL East-leading Blue Jays put Bo Bichette on 10-day IL because of sprained left knee

nbc_golf_rorymcilroybmwpga_250909.jpg
Rory’s comments could point to global influx
nbc_golf_europerydercupteam_250909.jpg
BMW PGA ‘important’ for European Ryder Cup team
nbc_roto_calebwilliams_250909.jpg
Williams’ struggles ‘very concerning’ for Bears

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Procore Champ. 'feels like a combine' for Team USA

September 9, 2025 04:10 PM
Rex Hoggard reports ahead of the Procore Championship for insight into the pairings for those teeing it up for Team USA at the Ryder Cup and why this event feels like a "combine" for Bethpage Black.
nbc_golf_rexhoggardhit_250909.jpg
4:08
Procore Champ. 'feels like a combine' for Team USA
Rory's comments could point to global influx
4:33
Rory's comments could point to global influx
BMW PGA 'important' for European Ryder Cup team
5:24
BMW PGA 'important' for European Ryder Cup team
McIlroy having 'the best season of his career'
9:32
McIlroy having 'the best season of his career'
Maltbie: 50th Walker Cup was unforgettable
10:12
Maltbie: 50th Walker Cup was unforgettable
Should Team Europe be favored in the Ryder Cup?
9:35
Should Team Europe be favored in the Ryder Cup?
nbc_gt_jstewartintrv_250825.jpg
8:15
Why the likes of Fleetwood are Stewart's 'heroes'
kbradley.jpg
7:24
Kisner: Bradley has done 'admirable job' as leader
nbc_gt_bethannhit_250825.jpg
8:51
Henderson's win on home soil has 'massive' impact
Hottest golf question: Will Bradley pick himself?
7:33
Hottest golf question: Will Bradley pick himself?
Oregon's Romero 'destined for big things' in 2025
03:54
Oregon's Romero 'destined for big things' in 2025
ben_james.jpg
06:02
Eyes on Oklahoma State, James in NCAA men's golf
nbc_golf_womfohrd1_250909.jpg
07:21
HLs: Women's Folds of Honor Collegiate, Round 1
nbc_golf_rominehit_250907.jpg
04:12
DeChambeau's Walker Cup presence was 'cool to see'
nbc_golf_uswinreax_250907.jpg
07:52
Smith: 'Couldn't ask for better' Walker Cup team
Highlights: 2025 Walker Cup, Day 1 foursomes
07:58
Highlights: 2025 Walker Cup, Day 1 foursomes
Hagestad: Cypress Point Club is a 'special place'
04:51
Hagestad: Cypress Point Club is a 'special place'
nbc_golf_lukepoulter_250905.jpg
08:33
Poulter: First hole-in-one was 'really special'
Previewing the historic Walker Cup
02:01
Previewing the historic Walker Cup
Rory, Scheffler to headline the Golf Channel Games
12:34
Rory, Scheffler to headline the Golf Channel Games
Donald learning from road Ryder Cup victories
09:58
Donald learning from road Ryder Cup victories
Hovland's struggles will fuel him at Ryder Cup
09:35
Hovland's struggles will fuel him at Ryder Cup
Rahm excited for New York fans at Bethpage
04:13
Rahm excited for New York fans at Bethpage
Wallace will 'never give up on the Ryder Cup'
06:03
Wallace will 'never give up on the Ryder Cup'
nbc_golf_dpworldtour_250831.jpg
04:07
Highlights: 2025 Omega European Masters, Round 4
Who will Donald pick for European Ryder Cup team?
02:47
Who will Donald pick for European Ryder Cup team?
FM_2_raw.jpg
03:08
Highlights: 2025 FM Championship, Round 2
Kapalua shut down raises concerns about Sentry
04:27
Kapalua shut down raises concerns about Sentry
Highlights: 2025 Omega European Masters, Round 2
02:41
Highlights: 2025 Omega European Masters, Round 2
nbc_golf_thitikul_250829.jpg
05:38
Thitikul's intangibles powered rise to world No. 1
nbc_golf_nelly_250828.jpg
05:41
Nelly seeking first win of 2025 at FM Championship
BenGriffinLPL.jpg
03:14
Griffin, Young realized potential in 2025
Will fans hold Bradley's picks against him?
07:36
Will fans hold Bradley's picks against him?
nbc_golf_jtintv_250827.jpg
09:26
Thomas 'just happy' to be on U.S. Ryder Cup team
bradley_on_set.jpg
09:04
Bradley: Captain's picks 'shined' to close season
'It broke my heart:' Bradley talks rejection calls
01:35
'It broke my heart:' Bradley talks rejection calls
nbc_golf_rydercuppicks_250827.jpg
04:11
Bradley reveals six U.S. Ryder Cup captain's picks
Bradley: Decision to not play made 'a while ago'
02:07
Bradley: Decision to not play made 'a while ago'
What were the best men's golf moments of 2025?
09:13
What were the best men's golf moments of 2025?
Wagner on Scheffler's OB drive, Fleetwood's win
05:38
Wagner on Scheffler's OB drive, Fleetwood's win

Williams' struggles 'very concerning' for Bears
01:25
Williams' struggles 'very concerning' for Bears
nbc_csu_qbdebuts_250909.jpg
11:59
Ranking QBs on new teams' debut performances
nbc_roto_mccarthy_250909.jpg
01:25
McCarthy went 'legend mode' for Vikings on MNF
nbc_csu_nfcnorth_250909.jpg
02:01
Vikings leapfrog Lions in odds to win division
nbc_roto_tankbigsby_250909.jpg
01:27
Bigsby trade boosts Etienne stock, hampers Shipley
nbc_roto_purdy_250909.jpg
01:26
Jones can be 'point guard' for SF if Purdy is out
Bears 'will be sick' with blown lead vs. Vikings
17:03
Bears 'will be sick' with blown lead vs. Vikings
nbc_ffhh_lastcallv2_250909.jpg
01:05
Early-week bets for Eagles-Chiefs, Falcons-Vikings
nbc_ffhh_vikingsbears_250909.jpg
05:41
J.J. McCarthy rallies Vikings past Williams, Bears
SMX Playoffs 2025: zMax Dragway biggest moments
05:56
SMX Playoffs 2025: zMax Dragway biggest moments
nbc_ffhh_danieljones_250909.jpg
05:12
Colts' Jones headlines QB waiver wire for Week 2
nbc_ffhh_tightend_250909.jpg
05:29
Fannin leads TE waiver wire after Kittle injury
nbc_dls_belichick_250909.jpg
05:08
Belichick-Pats situation ‘feels like high school’
nbc_fhh_tankbv2_250909.jpg
03:57
Bigsby traded from Jaguars to Eagles
nbc_ffhh_rbs_250909.jpg
03:34
Look to Browns’ Sampson on Week 2 RB waiver wire
nbc_dls_mnfrecap_250909.jpg
05:33
Russini: Vikings are built to win a Super Bowl
nbc_ffhh_deeptargets_250909.jpg
05:16
Washington leads deep league WR waiver wire adds
nbc_dps_vikingsbearsrecap_250909.jpg
07:53
McCarthy ‘is a winner’, shows composure in debut
nbc_dps_sethwickershaminterview_250909.jpg
13:33
Wickersham: Namath the most important QB ever
nbc_ffhh_waiverwire_250909.jpg
13:22
Target Johnston, Brown for Week 2 WR waiver wires
nbc_golf_menfohrd2_250909.jpg
05:44
HLs: Men’s Folds of Honor Collegiate, Round 2
nbc_roto_oroy_250909.jpg
01:53
Early favorites for Offensive Rookie of the Year
nbc_roto_bearslions_250909.jpg
01:44
Lions and Bears total is high, target the under
nbc_roto_jaguarsbengals_250909.jpg
01:32
Can Jags catch Bengals in early-season lull?
nbc_roto_nfcnorthchamps_250909.jpg
01:50
‘Exercise patience’ with NFC north futures bets
nbc_roto_jetsbills_250909.jpg
02:10
Can Fields keep it going vs. Bills defense?
nbc_roto_ninerssaints_250909.jpg
02:07
Target McCaffrey versus Saints with SF injuries
nbc_wnba_montopplaysv2_250909.jpg
02:21
Highlights: Dream stay hot, blow out Sun
nbc_pft_bellichickpatsbeef_250909.jpg
08:55
Florio: Belichick ‘acts like 5-year-old’ with ban
nbc_pft_speedycwilliams_250909.jpg
04:58
Williams’ speed will be a ‘weapon’ for Johnson