Procore Champ. 'feels like a combine' for Team USA
Rex Hoggard reports ahead of the Procore Championship for insight into the pairings for those teeing it up for Team USA at the Ryder Cup and why this event feels like a "combine" for Bethpage Black.
Rex Hoggard reports ahead of the Procore Championship for insight into the pairings for those teeing it up for Team USA at the Ryder Cup and why this event feels like a "combine" for Bethpage Black.
Rory’s comments could point to global influx
Rory McIlroy made adamant comments that he will play where and when he wants, and that could point to a shift toward a less domestically constrained golf calendar moving forward.
BMW PGA ‘important’ for European Ryder Cup team
Team Europe is ramping up for the Ryder Cup as 11 of 12 team members tee it up at the BMW PGA Championship, an "important" event to further prepare for the heat of competition at Bethpage Black.
McIlroy having ‘the best season of his career’
Ewan Murray joins Golf Today to discuss Rory McIlroy's heroics throughout the 2025 season and how his Masters victory has helped him in pressure-cooker situations before analyzing Europe's chances at the Ryder Cup.
Maltbie: 50th Walker Cup was unforgettable
Roger Maltbie joins Golf Today to talk about covering the Walker Cup and the environment at Cypress Point for the U.S. Team's win.
Should Team Europe be favored in the Ryder Cup?
On the Golf Today Roundtable, the group discusses the PGA Tour fall schedule, Team Europe closing the gap to Team USA and how logistics for a Ryder Cup visit from President Donald Trump may affect the fan experience.
Why the likes of Fleetwood are Stewart’s ‘heroes’
Motocross analyst James Stewart joins Golf Today for his thoughts on playoff structure for individual sports, how his perspective has changed as a broadcaster, and why the likes of Tommy Fleetwood are his "heroes."
Kisner: Bradley has done ‘admirable job’ as leader
U.S. Ryder Cup Vice Captain, Kevin Kisner, joins Golf Today to discuss Keegan Bradley's "admirable" leadership as Ryder Cup captain and why the FedExCup Playoff format produced better drama at the Tour Championship.
Henderson’s win on home soil has ‘massive’ impact
Beth Ann Nichols joins Golf Today to discuss the "massive" impact of Brooke Henderson's CPKC Women's Open win on home soil in Canada and how the LPGA can "better showcase" storylines.
Hottest golf question: Will Bradley pick himself?
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner join Damon Hack and Eamon Lynch to discuss the hottest question in the sport of golf right now, debating whether or not captain Keegan Bradley will pick himself for the U.S. Ryder Cup team.