How McIlroy is bouncing back from U.S. Open
Rory McIlroy reflects on his performance at the 2024 U.S. Open and how he aims to shift his focus to win his second consecutive Genesis Scottish Open.
McIlroy: Criticism about Diamond is ‘unfair’
The Golf Today crew reacts to Rory McIlroy’s recent comments about the criticism toward his caddie Harry Diamond at the 2024 U.S. Open.
Camaraderie on display at the U.S. Adaptive Open
As the third iteration of the U.S Adaptive Open plays out, USGA CEO Mike Whan joins Golf Today to discuss the positive atmosphere at Sand Creek Station and the importance of inclusion in growing the game of golf.
‘Stupefying’ or ‘genius’ move to appoint Bradley captain?
Shane Ryan, Ryan Lavner and Rex Hoggard join Golf Today to discuss Keegan Bradley being named captain for the 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup team.
Bradley being playing captain ‘almost impossible’
Paul McGinley joins Golf Today to give his insight on Keegan Bradley ahead of the 2025 Ryder Cup and the unlikely possibility of Bradley being a playing captain for the U.S. at Bethpage.
Bradley to bring ‘different approach’ to Ryder Cup
Keegan Bradley joins Golf Today to discuss being selected as the captain for the 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup team, including his goals and plans for the team competing at Bethpage Black.
Players react to Bradley’s Ryder Cup captaincy
Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele, and Jordan Spieth react to the announcement of Keegan Bradley being named the captain for the 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup team.
Korda returns to LPGA Tour after dog bite injury
Beth Ann Nichols joins Golf Today to discuss players participating and sitting out of the 2024 LGPA Amundi Evian Championship.
Are ‘birdie-fests’ ruining the PGA Tour?
Golf Today Roundtable discusses how the weight of shooting a 59 has changed over the last decade, if the PGA Tour needs to increase the difficulty of their courses, and their expectations for Ryder Cup captains.