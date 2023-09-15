Watch Now
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Max Homa
Max Homa keeps adding more and more to his game and persona. With his first Ryder Cup appearance for the U.S. on the way, Homa's star is certainly ascending.
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Jon Rahm
Jon Rahm, the relentless "proverbial freight train," is bringing his elite driving ability to Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome for the 2023 Ryder Cup with Team Europe.
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Rory McIlroy
One of the faces of golf, Rory McIlroy will head to Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome for the 2023 Ryder Cup -- trying to take the victory home for Team Europe in his seventh event.
Hagestad credits breaks from golf for success
Stewart Hagestad joins Golf Today to reflect on his third U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship victory, his work-golf balance and not playing a lot in the wintertime.
Dinh recaps U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur comeback
Kimberly Dinh joins Golf Today to recap her U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur win and discuss her career of being a senior research specialist at Dow Chemical Company.
Schauffele: Ryder Cup will be ‘a dogfight’
Xander Schauffele joins Golf Today to talk about the upcoming Ryder Cup, why he succeeds alongside Patrick Cantlay in a team setting and more.
Nguyen prepping for PURE Insurance Championship
Brianna Nguyen, a high school golfer and First Tee volunteer in Seattle, talks about preparing for the PURE Insurance Championship, how the First Tee has helped her grow as a person and more.
Lopez reflects on first-ever Solheim Cup
World Golf Hall of Famer Nancy Lopez joins Golf Today to discuss playing in the first-ever Solheim Cup and what it meant to represent the United States.
Relive U.S. clinching win at 2020 Ryder Cup
Captained by Wisconsin native Steve Stricker, the United States won the 2020 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in historic fashion.
Kang testing Solheim course without usual clubs
Members of the U.S. Solheim Cup Team discuss moving on from the pod system and Danielle Kang talks about the curious case of her absent golf clubs.