Top News

Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 - Previews
Rory McIlroy, in last start before Masters, discusses Monday’s Augusta National scouting trip
MLB: Spring Training-Los Angeles Dodgers at Los Angeles Angels
Tigers at Dodgers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for March 27
Alejandro Kirk
Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk finalizes $58 million contract for 2026-30

Top Clips

nbc_csu_odds_250326.jpg
Should Jets go after tight end in the first round?
scheffler.jpg
Wood’s takeaways from Florida, Ryder Cup updates
tatumkings.jpg
Celtics have warning signs ahead of game vs. Suns

Watch Now

Is Scheffler playing 'catch up' after offseason?

March 26, 2025 12:25 PM
Scottie Scheffler feels he is "dialing things in" ahead of The Houston Open, and Golf Today discusses how his layoff may have set him back as someone who is traditionally very "structured."
scheffler.jpg
5:40
Wood’s takeaways from Florida, Ryder Cup updates
nbc_gt_scottiedesk_250326.jpg
4:04
Is Scheffler playing ‘catch up’ after offseason?
RoryGT3-26.jpg
6:26
McIlroy picking holes in game despite Players win
nbc_golf_adamintv_250325.jpg
2:14
Thielen: ‘Big target’ defending NFLPA Classic win
nbc_golf_woadintv_250325.jpg
4:00
Defending ANWA champ Woad embracing elite status
nbc_golf_spaunseg_250325.jpg
2:58
Support making Spaun ‘hungrier’ as Masters nears
nbc_golf_bethannintv_250325.jpg
6:14
‘Brutal mess’ LPGA gaffe affects Popov, three more
nbc_golf_finauintv_250325.jpg
6:22
Finau focusing on health as season ramps up
nbc_golf_ontarioboys_250324.jpg
8:01
Ontario Boys relive how Players trip came together
nbc_golf_gt_justinreidint_250324.jpg
5:56
Reid gives golf bag tour before NFLPA Golf Classic
