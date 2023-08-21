 Skip navigation
Top News

2023 U.S. Classic
2023 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships TV, live stream schedule
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 22 Notre Dame Blue-Gold Game
Pat Coogan, Rocco Spindler to start at offensive guard for Notre Dame as Irish ready for Ireland and Navy
2023 Tour Championship Starting Strokes
TOUR Championship Preview
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_olisev2_230821.jpg
Why Olise staying at Palace means so much
nbc_pl_greenwoodnews_230821.jpg
Manchester United to part ways with Greenwood
nbc_golf_gt_charlotta_230821.jpg
Charlotta Sorenstam playing USSWO

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Walters discusses relationship with Mickelson

August 21, 2023 01:19 PM
Billy Walters talks with Jimmy Roberts about his interactions with Phil Mickelson in the realm of gambling and the difficulty of betting for the average person.
nbc_golf_gt_charlotta_230821.jpg
6:20
Charlotta Sorenstam playing USSWO
nbc_golf_gt_mickelsonreacs_230821.jpg
8:27
Gambling clouds Mickelson’s role in golf world
nbc_golf_gt_mccoyintv_230821.jpg
7:43
McCoy ‘thrilled’ with U.S. Walker Cup roster
nbc_golf_gt_teamusa_230821.jpg
9:52
Who should be U.S. Ryder Cup captain’s picks?
nbc_golf_gt_schefflersegment_230821.jpg
5:06
Scheffler’s putting continues to be an issue
nbc_golf_gt_hovlandsegment_230821.jpg
6:56
Hovland primed for a Rahm-like jump into elite
nbc_golf_gc_rolfingmauiwildfires_230818.jpg
13:21
Rolfing calls for awareness of Maui wildfires
nbc_golf_gt_chopraintv_230816.jpg
3:22
Chopra building confidence after APGA Tour victory
nbc_golf_gt_lavnerhit_230816.jpg
4:54
Analyzing U.S. Ryder Cup hopefuls Thomas, Glover
nbc_golf_gt_btfpod_230816.jpg
3:35
Celebrating 100 episodes of Beyond the Fairway
nbc_golf_gt_zjohnsonintv_230816.jpg
10:55
Johnson: Still a lot to unfold before making picks
nbc_golf_gt_fleetwood_230816.jpg
5:03
Fleetwood looking to build on consistency
