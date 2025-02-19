Watch Now
What is best tournament for Tiger to play at next?
Golf Today discusses all things Tiger Woods after the death of his mother, questioning when he will make his next PGA Tour appearance and recapping his performance for Jupiter Links in a TGL match against New York.
Up Next
What is best tournament for Tiger to play at next?
What is best tournament for Tiger to play at next?
Golf Today discusses all things Tiger Woods after the death of his mother, questioning when he will make his next PGA Tour appearance and recapping his performance for Jupiter Links in a TGL match against New York.
Optimism builds for PGA Tour-LIV Golf negotiations
Optimism builds for PGA Tour-LIV Golf negotiations
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner join Golf Today to discuss Tiger Woods' timeline, PGA Tour-LIV Golf negotiations and other big storylines in the wolrd of golf.
How Cobbs Creek helped break golf’s color barrier
How Cobbs Creek helped break golf's color barrier
In honor of Black History Month, Golf Today explores Charlie Sifford's story as the "Jackie Robinson" of golf and how vital Cobbs Creek Golf Course in Philadelphia has been on breaking the sport's color barrier.
How PGA Tour can evolve amid LIV Golf negotiations
How PGA Tour can evolve amid LIV Golf negotiations
Paul McGinley joins Golf Today to explore the latest surrounding the European Ryder Cup team, a potential timeline for a PGA Tour-LIV Golf deal, if golfers should be contracted on the Tour, and much more.
TGL’s Monday tripleheader was a ‘big win’ for golf
TGL's Monday tripleheader was a 'big win' for golf
Golf Today highlights why TGL's Presidents Day tripleheader event proved it is "adapting on the fly" and positively listening to consumer sentiment, resulting in the "best version" of the product.
Analyzing state of PGA Tour amid looming PIF deal
Analyzing state of PGA Tour amid looming PIF deal
Jim Gallagher Jr. and Paige Mackenzie discuss Tiger Woods' most recent comments on the negotiations between the PGA Tour and PIF, breaking down the state of the Tour and golf as a whole.
PHI’s Elliott trades cleats for clubs in offseason
PHI's Elliott trades cleats for clubs in offseason
Eagles kicker Jake Elliott joins Golf Today to discuss how he is "knocking the rust off" of his golf game in the NFL offseason, the stress level preparing for a golf tournament, and his journey to becoming an NFL kicker.
Tiger ‘sounds bullish’ on PGA Tour, PIF deal
Tiger 'sounds bullish' on PGA Tour, PIF deal
Golf Today discusses Tiger Woods' recent comments about a potential deal between the PGA Tour and PIF, and why golf fans should feel "bullish" on a deal coming together.
Pavin: Adapting is key to competing in pro golf
Pavin: Adapting is key to competing in pro golf
1995 U.S. Open champion Corey Pavin discusses how golf has changed since his peak playing days and whether his resume can get him in the World Golf Hall of Fame.