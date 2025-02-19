 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championship
Another All-American has departed UCLA midseason
NASCAR: Cup Practice
NASCAR issues stiff penalties to Chase Briscoe’s team for violation found after Daytona 500
MLB: New York Yankees-Workouts
Yankees pitching prospect Chase Hampton has flexor strain and goes to New York for exam

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_hummelb10team_250219.jpg
Picking candidates for All-Big Ten First Team
nbc_pl_avliverpool_250219.jpg
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Liverpool MWK 26
GettyImages-2200699324_copy.jpg
PL Update: Villa, Liverpool share spoils in draw

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championship
Another All-American has departed UCLA midseason
NASCAR: Cup Practice
NASCAR issues stiff penalties to Chase Briscoe’s team for violation found after Daytona 500
MLB: New York Yankees-Workouts
Yankees pitching prospect Chase Hampton has flexor strain and goes to New York for exam

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_hummelb10team_250219.jpg
Picking candidates for All-Big Ten First Team
nbc_pl_avliverpool_250219.jpg
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Liverpool MWK 26
GettyImages-2200699324_copy.jpg
PL Update: Villa, Liverpool share spoils in draw

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

What is best tournament for Tiger to play at next?

February 19, 2025 04:01 PM
Golf Today discusses all things Tiger Woods after the death of his mother, questioning when he will make his next PGA Tour appearance and recapping his performance for Jupiter Links in a TGL match against New York.
Up Next
tigerwoodspgareturn.jpg
3:49
What is best tournament for Tiger to play at next?
Now Playing
new_golf_thumb.jpg
9:59
Optimism builds for PGA Tour-LIV Golf negotiations
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_cobbscreek_250211.jpg
4:55
How Cobbs Creek helped break golf’s color barrier
Now Playing
pgatour.jpg
13:25
How PGA Tour can evolve amid LIV Golf negotiations
Now Playing
nbc_golf_tgl_250218.jpg
4:15
TGL’s Monday tripleheader was a ‘big win’ for golf
Now Playing
nbc_golftoday_roundtable_250217.jpg
4:44
Analyzing state of PGA Tour amid looming PIF deal
Now Playing
nbc_golftoday_jakeelliott_250217.jpg
6:46
PHI’s Elliott trades cleats for clubs in offseason
Now Playing
nbc_golftoday_tigerwoods_250217.jpg
2:54
Tiger ‘sounds bullish’ on PGA Tour, PIF deal
Now Playing
nbc_golf_coreypavin_250213.jpg
10:29
Pavin: Adapting is key to competing in pro golf
Now Playing
morikawa_aimpoint.jpg
8:07
Morikawa responds to Glover’s remarks on AimPoint
Now Playing