HLs: Nationwide Children's Championship, Round 1

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: SEP 20 Orioles at Astros
MLB AL West Futures Best Bets: Astros, Mariners, and Rangers
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
NHL: Carolina Hurricanes at Ottawa Senators
Sale of Ottawa Senators to group led by Michael Andlauer has been approved, NHL says
MLB: Detroit Tigers at Los Angeles Dodgers
Tigers hire Jeff Greenberg as GM, adding former Cubs and Blackhawks executive

Top Clips

nbc_golf_sales_wagoneer_aberg_230921.jpg
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Ludvig Aberg
nbc_soccer_uswntvsrsa_230921.jpg
Highlights: USWNT vs. South Africa (En Español)
nbc_edge_rfs_lavikingspreview_230921.jpg
Vikings passing game makes for ‘fun’ fantasy plays

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: SEP 20 Orioles at Astros
MLB AL West Futures Best Bets: Astros, Mariners, and Rangers
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
NHL: Carolina Hurricanes at Ottawa Senators
Sale of Ottawa Senators to group led by Michael Andlauer has been approved, NHL says
MLB: Detroit Tigers at Los Angeles Dodgers
Tigers hire Jeff Greenberg as GM, adding former Cubs and Blackhawks executive

Top Clips

nbc_golf_sales_wagoneer_aberg_230921.jpg
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Ludvig Aberg
nbc_soccer_uswntvsrsa_230921.jpg
Highlights: USWNT vs. South Africa (En Español)
nbc_edge_rfs_lavikingspreview_230921.jpg
Vikings passing game makes for ‘fun’ fantasy plays

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

HLs: Nationwide Children's Championship, Round 1

September 21, 2023 11:37 PM
Relive the best moments from the first round of the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, played at The Ohio State University Golf Club's Scarlet Course in Upper Arlington, Ohio