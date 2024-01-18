Watch Now
Dreyer details experience at LPGA's Hilton TOC
NBC News meteorologist Dylan Dreyer chats with Karen Stupples about her experience and weather so far at the LPGA Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions.
Highlights: Hilton Grand Vacations TOC, Round 1
Watch the best shots and moments from Round 1 of the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at Lake Nona Golf & Country Club in Orlando, Fla.
Fish feels at home at LPGA Tournament of Champions
Defending champion of the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions celebrity division Mardy Fish catches up with Amy Rogers to discuss using the weather to his advantage, playing alongside the LPGA's best and more.
Dreyer details experience at LPGA’s Hilton TOC
NBC News meteorologist Dylan Dreyer chats with Karen Stupples about her experience and weather so far at the LPGA Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions.
How LPGA Tour will incorporate ball rollback
LPGA Tour commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan joins Golf Central to discuss how the ball rollback will impact the Tour, why she thinks it won't make a 'big difference' and the future of championship venues.
LPGA targeting fan growth, brand investment in ’24
LPGA Tour Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan joins Golf Central to discuss the Tour's growth entering 2024, continued investment in building the brands of athletes and more.
Kang details approach at 2024 Hilton TOC
Danielle Kang joins Golf Today to discuss her preparation for the 2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, her goals for 2024 and how she plans to play a smarter game moving forward.
Zhang wants to stay ‘grounded’ going into ’24 Tour
After five Top 10 finishes in her pro debut, Rose Zhang discusses some goals going into the 2024 LPGA Tour and why she needs to stay grounded in her values.
Donovan’s strategy at HGV Tournament of Champions
National Soccer Hall of Fame member Landon Donovan joins Golf Today to discuss his upcoming debut at the 2024 Hilton Vacations Tournament of Champions.
Parsons preparing for 2024 Tournament of Champions
Former NBA star Chandler Parsons joins Golf Today ahead of participating in the 2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, describing what nerves he may have ahead of teeing off.