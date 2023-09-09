 Skip navigation
Top News

nbc_cfb_delpennstlitesv2_230909.1_1920x1080.jpg
Nick Singleton, Kaytron Allen help No. 7 Penn State defeat Delaware 63-7
TENNIS-USA-OPEN
Coco Gauff wins U.S. Open for first Grand Slam singles title at age 19
Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G - Round Three
Minjee Lee rallies from six back to take 54-hole lead in Cincy

Top Clips

nbc_indy_lagunasecaqualhl_230909.jpg
Highlights: Grand Prix of Monterey qualifying
nbc_nas_xfinitykansas_230909.jpg
Highlights: Nemechek wins Xfinity race at Kansas
nbc_nas_nemechek_230909.jpg
Nemechek cements himself as Xfinity favorite

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: Queen City Championship, Round 3

September 9, 2023 06:10 PM
Relive the best shots and moments from third round of the LPGA Queen City Championship from the Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Up Next
nbc_golf_queencityround3_230909.jpg
7:24
Highlights: Queen City Championship, Round 3
Now Playing
Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G - Round Two
7:15
Highlights: LPGA’s Queen City Champ., Round 2
Now Playing
GOLF: SEP 07 LPGA Kroger Queen City Championship
7:20
Highlights: Queen City Championship, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_janeparkfeat_230905.jpg
5:37
Inside Park’s emotional return to the LPGA Tour
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_gemmadryburghintv_230905.jpg
5:02
Dryburgh to fulfill goal of playing in Solheim Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_allisencorpuzintv_230905.jpg
3:05
Corpuz: Team USA brings chemistry to Solheim Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_portlandday4_230903.jpg
8:58
Highlights: Portland Classic, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_portlandclassicrd3hl_230902.jpg
13:36
Highlights: Portland Classic, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_hyojangintv_230902__030063.jpg
1:20
Jang ‘had no clue’ career-best round was coming
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_portlandround2_230901.jpg
6:57
Highlights: Portland Classic, Round 2
Now Playing