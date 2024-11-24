 Skip navigation
Top News

The RSM Classic 2024 - Final Round
2024 RSM Classic prize money: How much could Luke Clanton have won this year?
CME Group Tour Championship 2024 - Final Round
2024 CME Group Tour Championship prize money: Payout for $11 million purse
CME Group Tour Championship 2024 - Final Round
Jeeno Thitikul finishes eagle-birdie to wrap up $5 million week at CME Group Tour Championship

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rsmfinalrd_241124.jpg
Highlights: The RSM Classic 2024, Final Round
nbc_cbb_wbbsflouhl_241124.jpg
Highlights: Louisville escapes with win vs. USF
nbc_pl_lowedown_241124.jpg
Lowe Down: Is Amorim the right pick for Man Utd?

Watch Now

Highlights: CME Group Tour Championship, Round 4

November 24, 2024 03:57 PM
Relive the best shots and biggest moments from the final round of the CME Group Tour Championship, the final event of the LPGA Tour season.
nbc_golf_cmechamp_241124.jpg
9:21
Highlights: CME Group Tour Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_thompsonfinal_241124.jpg
2:33
Thompson grateful for fans as she leaves LPGA Tour
nbc_golf_gc_yinsoundrx_241123.jpg
8:44
Yin staying loose with share of CME lead
nbc_golf_gc_thitikulsoundrx_241123.jpg
5:53
Thitikul ‘trending in right direction’ at CME
nbc_golf_lpgacmehlrd3_241123.jpg
6:12
Highlights: CME Group Tour Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_lgpacmerd2_241122.jpg
7:41
Highlights: CME Group Tour Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_yinwaterball_241122.jpg
7:08
Yin gets benefit of doubt on drop
nbc_golf_nellyreax_241122.jpg
11:26
First 6 holes got Korda rolling in CME Group Rd. 2
nbc_golf_koanalysis_241121.jpg
4:25
Ko ‘dialed in’ to begin CME Group Tour Champ.
nbc_golf_nellyanalysis_241121.jpg
11:02
Korda hoping to get right after even-par CME Rd. 1
