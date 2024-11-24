Watch Now
Highlights: CME Group Tour Championship, Round 4
Relive the best shots and biggest moments from the final round of the CME Group Tour Championship, the final event of the LPGA Tour season.
Relive the best shots and biggest moments from the final round of the CME Group Tour Championship, the final event of the LPGA Tour season.
Thompson grateful for fans as she leaves LPGA Tour
On the final day of the CME Group Tour Championship, Lexi Thompson reflects on her 14 years on the LPGA Tour as she steps away from full-time competition, explaining what she'll miss the most.
Yin staying loose with share of CME lead
The Golf Central crew evaluates how Angel Yin is staying collected and unbothered with a huge opportunity ahead of her with the final round of the CME Group Tour Championship.
Thitikul ‘trending in right direction’ at CME
Golf Central analyzes Jeeno Thitikul's performance in Round 3 of the CME Group Tour Championship, explaining why she's "trending in the right direction" going into the final round.
Highlights: CME Group Tour Championship, Round 3
Relive the best shots and biggest moments from Round 3 of the CME Group Tour Championship, the final event of the LPGA Tour season.
Highlights: CME Group Tour Championship, Round 2
Relive the best shots and biggest moments from Round 2 of the CME Group Tour Championship, the final event of the LPGA Tour season.
Yin gets benefit of doubt on drop
Angel Yin addresses the media after having her drop reviewed by the officials, who ruled in her favor due to the placement of her shot.
First 6 holes got Korda rolling in CME Group Rd. 2
Nelly Korda got right back on track in Round 2 of the CME Group Tour Championship, posting a 6-under 66 -- largely fueled by her first six holes. Golf Central analyzes what went right in her bounceback day.
Ko ‘dialed in’ to begin CME Group Tour Champ.
The Golf Central team breaks down Lydia Ko's first round at the CME Group Tour Championship and how it compared to her previous success in the event.