 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GOLF: JUL 27 PGA 3M Open
Jhonattan Vegas takes 54-hole lead at 3M Open in bid for 1st victory since 2017
Carlos Estevez Los Angeles Angels
Phillies land 2023 All-Star closer Carlos Estévez from Angels for pitching prospects
Jazz Chisholm Jr. Miami Marlins
Struggling Yankees acquire Jazz Chisholm Jr. from Marlins for 3 minor leaguers

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_olypreview_240727__784629.jpg
Rory ‘excited for the future’ of golf and Olympics
nbc_golf_gc_penske_yt_240727.jpg
Kuchar shoots 8-under 63 on 3M Open Moving Day
nbc_golf_3mround3hl_240727.jpg
Highlights: 3M Open 2024, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GOLF: JUL 27 PGA 3M Open
Jhonattan Vegas takes 54-hole lead at 3M Open in bid for 1st victory since 2017
Carlos Estevez Los Angeles Angels
Phillies land 2023 All-Star closer Carlos Estévez from Angels for pitching prospects
Jazz Chisholm Jr. Miami Marlins
Struggling Yankees acquire Jazz Chisholm Jr. from Marlins for 3 minor leaguers

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_olypreview_240727__784629.jpg
Rory ‘excited for the future’ of golf and Olympics
nbc_golf_gc_penske_yt_240727.jpg
Kuchar shoots 8-under 63 on 3M Open Moving Day
nbc_golf_3mround3hl_240727.jpg
Highlights: 3M Open 2024, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: CPKC Women's Open, Round 3

July 27, 2024 09:00 PM
Watch the best shots and moments from the third round of the LPGA's 2024 CPKC Women's Open at Earl Grey Golf Club in Calgary.
Up Next
nbc_golf_cpkcrd3hl_240726.jpg
3:43
Highlights: CPKC Women’s Open, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_cpkcrd2hl_240726.jpg
5:41
Highlights: CPKC Women’s Open, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_cpkcrd1hl_240725.jpg
3:47
Highlights: CPKC Women’s Open, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_leereax_240724.jpg
5:59
Lee trying new strategies ahead of Canadian Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_stanleycpckpreview_240723.jpg
4:12
CPKC Women’s Open ‘like the sixth major’ for many
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_cpkc_kangintv_240723.jpg
1:29
Defending CPKC winner Khang ‘hungry for the next’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgadanaopenfinalrdhilites_240721.jpg
6:35
Highlights: Dana Open, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgadanaopenrd3hilites_240720.jpg
5:40
Highlights: Dana Open, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_dana_rd2_240719.jpg
4:29
Highlights: Dana Open, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_dord1_240718.jpg
5:12
Highlights: Dana Open, Round 1
Now Playing