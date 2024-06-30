 Skip navigation
Top News

U.S. Senior Open Championship - Final Round
Hiroyuki Fujita leads by three as U.S. Senior Open suspended until Monday
Rocket Mortgage Classic - Final Round
Akshay Bhatia hits 97-yard drive and still makes par on 13th hole at Rocket Mortgage
Dow Championship - Final Round
Former world No. 1s Thitikul, Yin win LPGA’s Dow Championship team event

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_tdf_stage2ehl_240630.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Tour de France, Stage 2
nbc_cyc_tdf_vingegaardstg2reax_240630.jpg
Vingegaard ‘super happy’ with Tour de France start
nbc_cyc_tdf_stg2finish_240630.jpg
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 2 finish

U.S. Senior Open Championship - Final Round
Hiroyuki Fujita leads by three as U.S. Senior Open suspended until Monday
Rocket Mortgage Classic - Final Round
Akshay Bhatia hits 97-yard drive and still makes par on 13th hole at Rocket Mortgage
Dow Championship - Final Round
Former world No. 1s Thitikul, Yin win LPGA’s Dow Championship team event

Highlights: 2024 Tour de France, Stage 2
Highlights: 2024 Tour de France, Stage 2
Vingegaard 'super happy' with Tour de France start
Vingegaard ‘super happy’ with Tour de France start
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 2 finish
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 2 finish

Highlights: Dow Championship, Round 4

June 30, 2024 03:35 PM
Relive the best shots and moments from the final round of the 2024 Dow Championship at Midland Country Club in Midland, Michigan.
nbc_golf_lpga_dowfinal_240630.jpg
9:05
Highlights: Dow Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_lpga_dowrd3hl_240629.jpg
6:53
Highlights: Dow Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_gc_hullandhallintv_240628.jpg
1:26
Hull, Hall staying entertained at Dow Championship
nbc_golf_bestshotslgpadowrd2_240628.jpg
2:24
Best shots from Round 2 of Dow Championship
nbc_golf_lgpadowrd2_240628.jpg
11:19
Highlights: Dow Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_lpgadowrd1hl_240627.jpg
8:12
Highlights: Dow Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_gt_lgpasegment_240625.jpg
7:29
LPGA Tour duos excited for Dow Championship
nbc_golf_gt_bethannnichols_240624.jpg
7:44
Yang’s KPMG win ‘a celebration for the whole tour’
nbc_golf_lexithompsonintv_240621.jpg
1:22
Thompson not sweating back 9 in even-par KPMG Rd 2
nbc_golf_lpga_schmelzelintv_240621.jpg
1:01
Schmelzel capitalizes on conditions in KPMG Rd. 2
