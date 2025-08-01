Highlights: 2025 AIG Women's Open, Round 2

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic among investors to buy a stake in second-tier French soccer club Le Mans
AUTO: JUL 22 NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear Tire Testing
Confidence high for another playoff run for reigning Cup champ Joey Logano despite results
Loretta Lynns 2025 Women Day 3 Lachlan Turner.jpg
Lachlan Turner sweeps first two races in Women’s Loretta Lynn’s division with Moto 2 win
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lpga_lottiewoad_250801.jpg
Lottie Woad reflects on her Round 2 performance
nbc_cfb_big10_michiganmoore_250801.jpg
Moore: ‘It’s awesome’ being 2-0 against Ohio State
nbc_roto_tradedeadline_250801.jpg
Perkins, Lawlar winners at MLB trade deadline

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic among investors to buy a stake in second-tier French soccer club Le Mans
AUTO: JUL 22 NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear Tire Testing
Confidence high for another playoff run for reigning Cup champ Joey Logano despite results
Loretta Lynns 2025 Women Day 3 Lachlan Turner.jpg
Lachlan Turner sweeps first two races in Women’s Loretta Lynn’s division with Moto 2 win
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lpga_lottiewoad_250801.jpg
Lottie Woad reflects on her Round 2 performance
nbc_cfb_big10_michiganmoore_250801.jpg
Moore: ‘It’s awesome’ being 2-0 against Ohio State
nbc_roto_tradedeadline_250801.jpg
Perkins, Lawlar winners at MLB trade deadline

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: 2025 AIG Women's Open, Round 2

August 1, 2025 02:10 PM
Relive the biggest moments and top shots from second-round action at the 2025 AIG Women's Open at Royal Porthcawl Golf Course, the LPGA Tour's final major of the season.
Up Next
nbc_golf_aigopenround1hls_250731.jpg
12:51
Highlights: 2025 AIG Women’s Open, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_woadfindslostballs_250731.jpg
1:05
Woad finds lost golf balls during AIG Women’s Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottishopenfinalrdv2_250727.jpg
9:52
Highlights: Women’s Scottish Open, Final Round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_woadinterview_250727.jpg
2:32
Woad: Winning event ‘was a pretty good outcome’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_woad18th_250727.jpg
1:09
Woad wins Women’s Scottish Open in pro debut
Now Playing
nbc_golf_womscottishopenrd3_250726.jpg
10:22
Highlights: Women’s Scottish Open, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgascottishopenrd2hl_250725.jpg
5:38
Highlights: Women’s Scottish Open, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgascottishopenrd1_250724.jpg
6:16
Highlights: LPGA Scottish Open Round 1
Now Playing
eviannewTHUMB.jpg
11:56
HLs: The Amundi Evian Championship 2025, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_kimtrophyintv_250713.jpg
2:06
Grace Kim hoists trophy after Amundi Evian win
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_eviankimwin_250713.jpg
02:44
Kim’s winning shot at Amundi Evian Championship
nbc_golf_woadintv_250713.jpg
01:39
Woad secures LPGA card, deciding on tour future
nbc_golf_lpgaevianplayoff_250713.jpg
01:40
Kim forces playoff vs Thitikul at Amundi Evian
nbc_golf_lpgaaecrd3_250712.jpg
09:10
HLs: The Amundi Evian Championship 2025, Round 3
nbc_golf_mingeeintv_250712.jpg
02:16
Lee reflects on past Amundi Evian experiences
nbc_golf_amundievianrd2ehl_250711.jpg
06:41
HLs: The Amundi Evian Championship 2025, Round 2
nbc_golf_lpga_nellykordaintv_250710.jpg
02:16
Korda interviewed by sister after 4 under Thursday
nbc_golf_lpga_nellyteeshots_250710.jpg
01:12
Korda’s shot nearly strikes her sister, Jessica
nbc_golf_lpga_amundievianrd1hl_250710.jpg
09:13
HLs: The Amundi Evian Championship 2025, Round 1

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_lpga_lottiewoad_250801.jpg
05:00
Lottie Woad reflects on her Round 2 performance
nbc_cfb_big10_michiganmoore_250801.jpg
10:33
Moore: ‘It’s awesome’ being 2-0 against Ohio State
nbc_roto_tradedeadline_250801.jpg
01:50
Perkins, Lawlar winners at MLB trade deadline
nbc_roto_cedric_250801.jpg
01:27
Mets add insurance to lineup, acquire OF Mullins
nbc_roto_closer_250801.jpg
01:18
Reevaluating closer landscape after trade deadline
nbc_roto_carlos_250801.jpg
01:48
Correa gets ‘vibes upgrade’ after trade to Astros
nbc_cyc_tdffemme_stage7_250801.jpg
27:14
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France Femmes, Stage 7
nbc_roto_herbert_250801.jpg
01:20
Will Chargers’ Herbert run football more in 2025?
nbc_roto_terry_250801.jpg
01:32
McLaurin on a ‘target squeeze’ in Washington
nbc_roto_jennings_250801.jpg
01:08
Jennings remains WR1 in SF despite injury setback
nbc_cfb_big10_illbielemaint_250801.jpg
13:14
Illinois coach Bielema: ‘Expectations are earned’
nbc_roto_nfcsouth_250801.jpg
02:03
Bet on NFC South’s Penix, Young to have big years
nbc_roto_phxvatl_250801.jpg
01:27
Griner’s status looms over Mercury vs. Dream
nbc_roto_bucs_250801.jpg
02:00
Buccaneers have ‘a lot of upside’ on future bets
nbc_roto_feverwings_250801.jpg
01:44
Best bets for Fever’s ‘absolute banger’ vs. Wings
nbc_roto_fsufutures_250801.jpg
02:07
Anticipate FSU to get ‘back on track’ this season
nbc_roto_acccfp_250801.jpg
01:53
How many ACC teams will qualify for the CFP?
nbc_pft_playoffswalkout_v3_250801.jpg
07:35
Players could fulfill contract, sit out postseason
nbc_dps_louisriddick_250801.jpg
18:32
What’s the ‘magic number’ for McLaurin?
oly_sww200br_worlds_underwater_katedouglass_250801.jpg
02:27
Underwater Cam: Douglass 200m breast world title
oly_sww200br_worlds_MC_katedouglass_250801.jpg
05:18
Douglass’s medal ceremony from 200m breaststroke
oly_swm4x200f_worlds_greatbritain_250801.jpg
12:59
Great Britain dominant in men’s 4x200m free relay
nbc_dps_mclaurintraderequest_250801.jpg
04:21
Patrick: Washington Commanders ‘need’ McLaurin
nbc_pft_hofstandards_250801.jpg
02:08
Pro Football Hall of Fame could use ‘upper room’
nbc_pft_rogergoodell_250801.jpg
07:44
Goodell: ‘No excuses’ for those senseless acts
nbc_pft_mclaurintraderequest_v2_250801.jpg
11:10
McLaurin wanting a trade ‘adds to the distraction’
nbc_pft_tombrady_250801.jpg
09:51
Brady responds to Scheffler’s views on motivation
nbc_pft_jaydendaniels_250801.jpg
02:59
Why Daniels is ‘the real deal’ entering year two
oly_sww200br_worlds_katedouglass_250801.jpg
07:43
Douglass sets new American and championship record
nbc_pft_musburger_250801.jpg
14:09
PFT Draft: Most iconic sports voices