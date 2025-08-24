 Skip navigation
NFL: Washington Commanders Training Camp
Deebo Samuel Sr. fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp
Mike Evans fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Pittsburgh Steelers
Kaleb Johnson fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

nbc_golf_johnsondrive_250824.jpg
Wagner: Scheffler’s OB tee shot, Fleetwood’s win
nbc_golf_rydercup_250824.jpg
All eyes turn to Bradley’s Ryder Cup decisions
tommy_fleetwood.jpg
Fleetwood: ‘Never fear failing’

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Highlights: 2025 CPKC Women's Open, Round 4

August 24, 2025 06:40 PM
Relive the best moments from the third round of the LPGA's CPKC Women's Open at Mississaugua Golf and Country Club in Ontario, Canada.
nbc_golf_lpgacpkcrd3_250823.jpg
9:42
Highlights: 2025 CPKC Women’s Open, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_cpkcrd2_250822.jpg
11:53
Highlights: 2025 CPKC Women’s Open, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_cpkchlsv2_250821.jpg
6:23
Highlights: 2025 CPKC Women’s Open, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgaportlandfinal_250817.jpg
8:46
Highlights: 2025 Portland Classic, Final Round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgastandardrd3_250816.jpg
8:08
Highlights: 2025 Portland Classic, Round 3
Now Playing
Portland_2_raw.jpg
7:32
Highlights: 2025 Portland Classic, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgaportlandclassichrd1_250814.jpg
7:04
Highlights: 2025 Portland Classic, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_trophypresentation_250803.jpg
10:45
Yamashita raises AIG Women’s Open trophy
Now Playing
nbc_golf_aigfinalrd_250803.jpg
17:29
Highlights: 2025 AIG Women’s Open, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rhodesace_250803.jpg
2:04
Rhodes gets ace with assist from Kyriacou at AIG
Now Playing

nbc_golf_aigrd3_250802.jpg
11:47
Highlights: 2025 AIG Women’s Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_lpga_aigrd2hl_250801.jpg
13:05
Highlights: 2025 AIG Women’s Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_aigopenround1hls_250731.jpg
12:51
Highlights: 2025 AIG Women’s Open, Round 1
nbc_golf_woadfindslostballs_250731.jpg
01:05
Woad finds lost golf balls during AIG Women’s Open
nbc_golf_scottishopenfinalrdv2_250727.jpg
09:52
Highlights: Women’s Scottish Open, Final Round
nbc_golf_woadinterview_250727.jpg
02:32
Woad: Winning event ‘was a pretty good outcome’
nbc_golf_woad18th_250727.jpg
01:09
Woad wins Women’s Scottish Open in pro debut
nbc_golf_womscottishopenrd3_250726.jpg
10:22
Highlights: Women’s Scottish Open, Round 3

nbc_golf_johnsondrive_250824.jpg
05:38
Wagner: Scheffler’s OB tee shot, Fleetwood’s win
nbc_golf_rydercup_250824.jpg
11:28
All eyes turn to Bradley’s Ryder Cup decisions
tommy_fleetwood.jpg
09:08
Fleetwood: ‘Never fear failing’
nbc_golf_tweets_250824.jpg
51
LeBron, Clark among those showing Fleetwood love
nbc_golf_scheffler_250824.jpg
05:30
‘No letup’ coming for Scheffler after 2025
nbc_golf_tommywin_250824.jpg
02:24
Fleetwood finishes off win at Tour Championship
nbc_imsa_gtchallenge_250824.jpg
17:07
Highlights: IMSA Michelin GT Challenge at VIR
nbc_cyc_lv25stage2_250824.jpg
33:31
Highlights: 2025 Vuelta a España, Stage 2
nbc_pl_2robsmustoe_250824.jpg
03:04
Mustoe spotlights Pickford’s heroics for Everton
nbc_pl_2robslivarspreview_250824.jpg
04:02
Are Arsenal ready for Liverpool showdown?
nbc_pl_2robtzclip_250824.jpg
01:44
Biggest takeaways from Premier League Matchweek 2
nbc_pl_2robearle_250824.jpg
02:29
Palhinha ‘a brilliant pickup’ Frank’s Spurs
nbc_imsa_vpracingchallenge_250824.jpg
21:07
Highlights: VP Racing SportsCar Challenge at VIR
nbc_pl_lowedown_250824.jpg
05:59
Lowe Down: Lack of interest in Grealish is ‘weird’
nbc_pl_update_250824.1_copy.jpg
10:21
PL Update: Fulham split points with Man United
nbc_cyc_btpfull_250824.jpg
13:26
Vingegaard recovers from crash to steal Stage 2
nbc_pl_fulmupostgamev2_250824.jpg
06:13
Man United’s weaknesses exposed in Fulham draw
nbc_pl_amorimintv_250824.jpg
01:35
Amorim: We must focus on performance, not result
nbc_pl_nunointv_250824.jpg
46
Nuno wants to move forward and work with Forest
nbc_pl_brunointv_250824.jpg
02:09
Fernandes laments Man United’s draw against Fulham
nbc_pl_fulmu_250824.jpg
11:13
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Man United Matchweek 2
nbc_cyc_vueltastage2finish_250824.jpg
07:23
Highlights: Vuelta a España Stage 2 Finish
nbc_imsa_virmustang_250824.jpg
15:27
Highlights: Mustang Challenge at VIR
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_250824.jpg
01:10
Smith Rowe brings Fulham level against Man United
nbc_pl_mugoal1_250824.jpg
01:15
Yoro heads Manchester United 1-0 ahead of Fulham
nbc_pl_grealishndiayeintv_250824.jpg
01:28
Grealish, Ndiaye analyze Everton’s win v. Brighton
nbc_pl_evebha_250824.jpg
12:44
Extended HLs: Everton v. Brighton Matchweek 2
nbc_pl_cry_nfo_hl_250824.jpg
10:45
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Forest Matchweek 2
nbc_cyc_vueltastage2crash_250824.jpg
04:36
Wet conditions cause crash at Vuelta a España
nbc_pl_evebhapostgame_250824.jpg
01:57
Everton take down Brighton on ‘historic’ day