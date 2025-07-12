Watch Now
Lee reflects on past Amundi Evian experiences
Three-time Major champion Minjee Lee discusses how she managed to overcome a rocky start at the The Amundi Evian Championship and her goals heading into the fourth round on Sunday.
Up Next
HLs: The Amundi Evian Championship 2025, Round 3
HLs: The Amundi Evian Championship 2025, Round 3
Watch third round highlights from The Amundi Evian Championship, the fourth major of the LPGA season, played at Evian Resort Golf Club.
HLs: The Amundi Evian Championship 2025, Round 2
HLs: The Amundi Evian Championship 2025, Round 2
Watch second round highlights from The Amundi Evian Championship, the fourth major of the LPGA season, played at Evian Resort Golf Club.
Korda interviewed by sister after 4 under Thursday
Korda interviewed by sister after 4 under Thursday
After a round that saw her go 4 under and nearly hit her sister off the tee twice, Nelly Korda tells her "comfort blanket" Jessica Korda how she felt about her Amundi Evian Championship Thursday.
Korda’s shot nearly strikes her sister, Jessica
Korda's shot nearly strikes her sister, Jessica
Nelly Korda's tee shots on both No. 14 and No. 15 nearly make contact with her sister, Jessica, who was an on-course reporter during the round.
HLs: The Amundi Evian Championship 2025, Round 1
HLs: The Amundi Evian Championship 2025, Round 1
Watch first round highlights from The Amundi Evian Championship, the fourth major of the LPGA season, played at Evian Resort Golf Club.
Kim takes scientific approach marking golf ball
Kim takes scientific approach marking golf ball
Hear why Auston Kim marks her golf ball with a red line and what separates the Titleist Pro V1x from other options on the market.
Highlights: 2025 Dow Championship, Final Round
Highlights: 2025 Dow Championship, Final Round
Watch the best moments from the final round of the 2025 Dow Championship at Michigan's Midland Country Club.
Highlights: 2025 Dow Championship, Round 3
Highlights: 2025 Dow Championship, Round 3
Watch the best moments from the third round of the 2025 Dow Championship at Michigan's Midland Country Club.
Highlights: 2025 Dow Championship, Round 2
Highlights: 2025 Dow Championship, Round 2
Watch the best moments from the second round of the 2025 Dow Championship at Michigan's Midland Country Club.