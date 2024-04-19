 Skip navigation
Top News

SX Rd 13 2023 Foxborough Chase Sexton w trophies.JPG
Chase Sexton refuses to be the forgotten rider of 2024 Supercross
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
LECOM Suncoast Classic - Round Two
Miles Russell, 15, set Korn Ferry Tour record for youngest to make cut
Corales Puntacana Championship - Round Two
Wesley Bryan has big finish to reclaim lead at Puntacana Championship

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_korda_240419.jpg
How Korda is capitalizing on Chevron setup
nbc_golf_gc_scheffler_240419.jpg
Scheffler posts ‘ho-hum’ 6-under 65 in RBC Round 2
nbc_golf_cheveronfullehl_240419.jpg
Highlights: Chevron Championship, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Ryu 'numb,' emotional upon retirement from golf

April 19, 2024 07:29 PM
So Yeon Ryu speaks with Amy Rogers about her emotions upon retiring from golf at the LPGA's Chevron Championship and what she's looking forward to her in her next chapter.
nbc_golf_gc_korda_240419.jpg
5:24
How Korda is capitalizing on Chevron setup
nbc_golf_cheveronfullehl_240419.jpg
17:44
Highlights: Chevron Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_soyeonryuintv_240419.jpg
4:00
Ryu ‘numb,’ emotional upon retirement from golf
nbc_golf_lpgnellykordahl_240419.jpg
4:34
Nelly Korda HLs: Chevron Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_lpgachevronrd2pt1_240419.jpg
12:56
HLs: Chevron Championship Round 2, early window
nbc_golf_lpgalopezboothintv_240419.jpg
5:29
Lopez reflects on emotions of a Korda-esque streak
nbc_golf_woadwalkintv_240419.jpg
1:05
Woad letting first LPGA Tour experience ‘sink in’
nbc_golf_chevronfullrd1hls_240418.jpg
10:38
Highlights: Chevron Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_gc_schefflerkorda_240418.jpg
7:59
Korda, Scheffler dominating with similar mindsets
nbc_golf_nellykordaintvhls_240418.jpg
3:21
Korda staying in her bubble at Chevron Champ.
