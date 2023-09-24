Watch Now
Yin birdies 17th to earn Team U.S. a point
Angel Yin birdies the par-3 hole No. 17, and Celine Boutier misses her birdie putt, winning the match for Team U.S. and earning a point at the Solheim Cup.
Highlights: Solheim Cup, Day 3
Check out the best shots and moments from the third day of Solheim Cup action, where the U.S. and Europe go head-to-head in singles match play resulting in a thrilling finish for Europe.
Ciganda’s heroics keep Solheim Cup in Europe
Carlota Ciganda birdies the par-3 17th to defeat Nelly Korda and capture the 14th point for Team Europe, who retains the Solheim Cup.
Best match of Solheim Cup Sunday singles
Team Europe's Leona Maguire stayed hot on Sunday in Spain, battling back from an early deficit in her singles match against Team USA's Rose Zhang during Day 3 of the 2023 Solheim Cup.
Maguire puts a point on the board for Europe
Leona Maguire put on a show during Sunday singles at the 2023 Solheim Cup with the highlight being a long-distance eagle bomb at the par-4 14th, set up by a stellar drive.
Grant, Ciganda playing stress-free for Team Europe
Linn Grant and Carlota Ciganda talk about their chemistry as a duo after their four-ball match victory aided a Day 2 Solheim Cup comeback for Team Europe.
Highlights: 2023 Solheim Cup, Day 2
Check out the best shots and moments from the second day of Solheim Cup action, where the U.S. and Europe split foursomes but the Europeans won three of four four-ball matches to square things up heading into Sunday.
Pep talk fuels Yin, Knight to Team U.S. match win
Angel Yin and Cheyenne Knight of Team U.S. talk about their huge four-ball match win on Day 2 of the Solheim Cup, in which a pep talk and some ensuing key putts led them past Anna Nordqvist and Caroline Hedwall.
2023 Solheim Cup tied ahead of Sunday singles
With the 2023 Solheim Cup all tied up, Cara Banks and Paige Mackenzie dive into the Sunday singles session to talk about key matchups on the final day of action.