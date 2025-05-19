 Skip navigation
nbc_nas_allstaropen_250518.jpg
What drivers said after the All-Star Race, All-Star Open at North Wilkesboro Speedway
NASCAR: NASCAR All-Star Open
Ryan Preece upset about All-Star Open penalty on restart commitment box: ‘You can’t see it’
2025 PGA Championship - Final Round
What does the PGA Championship winner receive? Money, exemptions and a massive trophy

Top Clips

rahm_site.jpg
Brandel, McGinley: LIV set Rahm, Bryson up to fail
scottie_scheffler.jpg
Scheffler highlights: PGA Championship, Round 4
nbc_nas_allstaropen_250518.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Open

Watch Now

Highlights: PGA Championship, Round 4

May 18, 2025 08:01 PM
Relive the best moments from the fourth and final round of the PGA Championship from Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Footage via CBS.)

nbc_golf_pgard3_250517.jpg
08:41
Highlights: PGA Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_livefromwagner_250516.jpg
06:50
‘That’s gone': Wagner shows challenge of 14 green
rorygolfpgaquailhollow.jpg
08:00
Will Rory be refocused enough to win the PGA?
xander_site.jpg
07:56
Promise kept, Stefan Schauffele is ‘truly Dad now’
nbc_golf_johnsonmcilory_250514.jpg
08:01
Wagner, Rory talk shop during PGA practice round
nbc_golf_lukedonaldpresser_250514.jpg
05:22
Donald: No assurances yet for Euro Ryder Cup team
nbc_golf_nextgrandslam_250514.jpg
03:43
Will we ever see another career Grand Slam?
nbc_golf_hovlandpresserreax_250514.jpg
15:43
Does Hovland’s perfectionism work against him?
nbc_roto_pgaleader_250514.jpg
01:47
Bet Schauffele, Mitchell as PGA Champ. Rd 1 leader
nbc_roto_pgawinner_250514.jpg
01:32
Thomas a strong value bet to win PGA Championship
nbc_golf_vanrooyencallaway_250514.jpg
01:40
Van Rooyen on how Callaway drivers help ball speed
nbc_golf_greensdirectorintv_250514.jpg
07:06
How Wood maintains Quail Hollow amid downpour
nbc_golf_rorypresser_250514.jpg
19:37
Rory: Everything after Grand Slam win ‘is a bonus’
nbc_golf_lf_tiger2000_250513.jpg
05:53
Reflecting on Tiger’s 2000 PGA Championship win
nbc_golf_xandercallaway_250513.jpg
03:29
Schauffele shares how Callaway helps his putting
nbc_golf_lf_livplayers_250513.jpg
06:22
LIV Golf stars looking forward to PGA Championship
nbc_golf_lf_wagnersegment_250513.jpg
07:21
Wagner tries out 12th hole at Quail Hollow Club
nbc_golf_lf_jordanspieth_250513.jpg
04:37
Can Spieth finish career Grand Slam this weekend?
nbc_golf_schefflerpresser_250513.jpg
18:45
Scheffler details approach to conquer Quail Hollow
nbc_golf_brysonpresser_250513.jpg
17:31
DeChambeau bringing renewed confidence to PGA
nbc_golf_xanderpresser_250513.jpg
12:44
Schauffele: I’m still trying to prove myself
nbc_golf_callaway_250513.jpg
03:20
Hicks explains how Callaway helps his game
nbc_golf_lf_jtpresser_250513.jpg
11:02
Thomas ‘feels great’ ahead of Quail Hollow
nbc_golf_lf_johnsonandkeegan_250513.jpg
06:57
Bradley ready to adapt at ‘difficult’ Quail Hollow
nbc_golf_lf_spiethpresser_250513.jpg
13:32
Spieth ‘inspired’ by Rory with shot at Grand Slam
nbc_golf_pgadesk_250512.jpg
04:06
Does the PGA Championship need a new identity?
nbc_golf_mentalhealthseg_250512.jpg
33
Golf world focusing on mental health during May
nbc_golf_scottieseg_250512.jpg
08:50
Should Scheffler be favored at PGA Championship?
nbc_golf_wagnerseg_250512.jpg
07:15
Wagner tests out 11th hole at Quail Hollow Club
nbc_golf_rorydesk_250512.jpg
06:59
Will Rory retire as a top-10 player of all-time?

rahm_site.jpg
05:02
Brandel, McGinley: LIV set Rahm, Bryson up to fail
scottie_scheffler.jpg
05:00
Scheffler highlights: PGA Championship, Round 4
nbc_nas_allstaropen_250518.jpg
09:10
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Open
nbc_pl_earleua_250518.jpg
02:35
Glasner ‘made history’ at Palace after FA Cup win
nbc_pl_mustoeua_250518.jpg
01:23
Ndiaye a ‘really good’ fit for Moyes at Everton
nbc_pl_goodison_250518.jpg
16:29
Bidding farewell to Goodison Park after 133 years
nbc_pl_artetaintv_250518.jpg
02:16
Arteta: ‘Chasing a dream has its ups and downs’
nbc_pl_update_250518.jpg
09:46
PL Update: Vardy scores in Leicester farewell
nbc_pl_vardysegment_250518.jpg
02:53
Vardy gives emotional farewell to Leicester City
nbc_pl_riceintv_250518.jpg
02:15
Rice: Arsenal ‘need to compete for titles’
nbc_pl_arsnewpostgame_250518.jpg
02:03
Takeaways from Arsenal’s win over Newcastle
nbc_pl_arsnew_250518.jpg
10:07
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Newcastle Matchweek 37
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_250518.jpg
01:26
Rice strikes Arsenal 1-0 ahead of Newcastle
nbc_pl_leiipshl_250518.jpg
10:40
Extended HLs: Leicester v. Ipswich Matchweek 37
nbc_pl_brevfulhl_250518.jpg
18:44
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Fulham Matchweek 37
nbc_pl_fulgoal3_250518.jpg
01:32
Wilson’s screamer gives Fulham 3-2 lead over Bees
nbc_pl_whunf_250518.jpg
12:48
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Nottingham Forest MWK 37
nbc_pl_fulgoal2_250518.jpg
01:47
Cairney heads Fulham level at 2-2 with Brentford
nbc_pl_leigoal2_250518.jpg
01:30
McAteer fires Leicester 2-0 up over Ipswich Town
nbc_pl_whugoal1_250518.jpg
01:02
Bowen’s belter gives West Ham hope late v. Forest
mbeumo_wissa_copy.jpg
01:19
Wissa nets Brentford’s second against Fulham
nbc_pl_nfgoal2_250518.jpg
06:39
Milenkovic gives Forest 2-1 lead against West Ham
nbc_pl_leigoal1_250518.jpg
01:54
Vardy scores his 200th Leicester City goal
nbc_pl_bregoal1_250518.jpg
01:24
Mbeumo tucks away Brentford’s equalizer v. Fulham
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_250518.jpg
01:22
Jimenez heads Fulham 1-0 in front of Brentford
nbc_pl_nfgoal1_250518.jpg
01:12
Gibbs-White punishes West Ham to give Forest lead
nbc_pl_evesou_250518.jpg
14:33
Extended HLs: Everton v. Southampton Matchweek 37
nbc_pl_evesoupostgame_250518.jpg
02:01
Everton give ‘special’ send-off to Goodison Park
nbc_pl_evegoal2_250518.jpg
01:47
Ndiaye doubles Everton’s lead against Southampton
nbc_pl_evegoal1_250518.jpg
01:34
Ndiaye blasts Everton in front of Southampton