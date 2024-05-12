 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Cognizant Founders Cup - Final Round
Cognizant Founders Cup prize money: What winner Rose Zhang and field made
New RP.jpg
Roger Penske earns 100th sports car victory as No. 6 Porsche wins IMSA Laguna Seca
NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400
Brad Keselowski captures first win for RKF Racing: 3 takeaways from Darlington

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_xanderschauffeleintv_240512.jpg
Schauffele: Wells Fargo ‘got away from me quick’
nbc_golf_gc_rorymcilroyintv_240512.jpg
McIlroy’s confidence soaring at the right time
nbc_golf_pga_roryhlswellsfargofinrd_240512.jpg
Highlights: McIlroy breaks away in Wells Fargo

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Cognizant Founders Cup - Final Round
Cognizant Founders Cup prize money: What winner Rose Zhang and field made
New RP.jpg
Roger Penske earns 100th sports car victory as No. 6 Porsche wins IMSA Laguna Seca
NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400
Brad Keselowski captures first win for RKF Racing: 3 takeaways from Darlington

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_xanderschauffeleintv_240512.jpg
Schauffele: Wells Fargo ‘got away from me quick’
nbc_golf_gc_rorymcilroyintv_240512.jpg
McIlroy’s confidence soaring at the right time
nbc_golf_pga_roryhlswellsfargofinrd_240512.jpg
Highlights: McIlroy breaks away in Wells Fargo

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: Regions Tradition, Final Round

May 12, 2024 07:12 PM
Watch highlights from the final round of the Regions Tradition, the first major of the PGA Tour Champions season, at Greystone Golf & Country Club in Birmingham, Ala.