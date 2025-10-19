HLs: Dominion Energy Charity, Final Round

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Shohei Ohtani and the 10 greatest performances in MLB postseason history
Matthew Pouliot
,
Matthew Pouliot
,
Justin Leonard eagles final hole, wins first PGA Tour Champions playoff event
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
LPGA qualifying: Mirabel Ting co-medals; Kim Kaufman also advances
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Top Clips
Blaney ‘just faded’ near end at Talladega
Logano: Talladega ‘a battle throughout the day’
Byron: Pushing and shoving ‘the way that it goes’
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Shohei Ohtani and the 10 greatest performances in MLB postseason history
Matthew Pouliot
,
Matthew Pouliot
,
Justin Leonard eagles final hole, wins first PGA Tour Champions playoff event
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
LPGA qualifying: Mirabel Ting co-medals; Kim Kaufman also advances
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Top Clips
Blaney ‘just faded’ near end at Talladega
Logano: Talladega ‘a battle throughout the day’
Byron: Pushing and shoving ‘the way that it goes’
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
HLs: Dominion Energy Charity, Final Round
October 19, 2025 05:31 PM
Tune into the top moments from the final round of the 2025 Dominion Energy Charity Classic from James River Course in Richmond, Virginia, as part of the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs.
Related Videos
11:30
Tour Champions HLs: Dominion Energy Charity, Rd 2
08:28
Tour Champions HLs: Dominion Energy Charity, Rd 1
Latest Clips
47
Blaney ‘just faded’ near end at Talladega
01:23
Logano: Talladega ‘a battle throughout the day’
01:21
Byron: Pushing and shoving ‘the way that it goes’
01:47
Larson recounts ‘bummer’ finish at Talladega
03:46
Talladega delivers another wild overtime finish
01:10
Briscoe: Championship 4 berth ‘a dream come true’
01:00
Stefanski: Judkins has been ‘very diligent’
39
Mahomes has jokes for origins of 4th down trickery
54
Vrabel: I’ve told Maye that he’s ‘earned it’
02:56
FNIA Facetime: Smith saw safety movement on TD
54
Elliott after exit: ‘All eyes on Martinsville’
01:21
Dega wreck ‘knocked the wind out of’ Allmendinger
04:48
Lowe Down: Man United’s win is a ‘turning point’
08:38
PL Update: Man United make a statement at Anfield
02:48
Elliott among drivers caught in multiple-car wreck
08:01
Highlights: LPGA BMW Championship, Final Round
01:51
McIlroy finishes 11-under in DP World India debut
01:06
Slot: ‘Everyone is giving it all’ amid slump
04:39
Fleetwood’s ‘resilience’ the difference in India
02:37
Amorim reacts to dramatic win over Liverpool
13:18
Highlights: Porsche Carrera Cup at COTA
02:32
Van Dijk: Liverpool must stick together
12:31
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Man United Matchweek 8
01:45
Maguire: Win over Anfield a ‘long time coming’
02:27
Maguire’s heroics lift Man United past Liverpool
01:41
Maguire’s header gives Man United 2-1 lead v. Reds
01:48
Gakpo equalizes for Liverpool against Man United
11:10
Highlights: DPWT India Championship, Final Round
01:25
Mbeumo silences Anfield to give Man United lead
11:19
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Aston Villa Matchweek 8
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue