Car crash in 2018 shaped Players contender Cauley
Rex Hoggard and Todd Lewis report on the horrifying 2018 car crash that almost cost The Players Championship contender Bud Cauley his life -- but, he says, toughened him, too.
Rory not on his game, but has experience advantage
Rory McIlroy didn't find many fairways on Saturday -- then again, who did? -- and struggled putting. But four strokes off the lead at The Players Championship, he's hanging around, and has the upper hand in experience.
Wagner, like Scheffler, chips right in water on 12
Johnson Wagner tried the chip shot that derailed Scottie Scheffler's 12th hole during the third round of The Players Championship, doing exactly what the world No. 1 did, sending his golf ball right into the water.
54-hole leader Spaun focused and steady at Players
J.J. Spaun was the calm amid the chaos at TPC Sawgrass on Saturday, holding steady for a 2-under 70 to enter the final round on top. Live From The Players share their takeaways after hearing from the 54-hole leader.
Highlights: The Players Championship, Round 3
Relive the best shots -- and the most infuriating moments -- from a carnage-filled third round of the 2025 Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
Intense winds set Scheffler off at The Players
Dramatic winds have wreaked havoc on The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass -- and not even the world No. 1, Scottie Scheffler, was immune from the chaos or the fury it unleashed.
Cauley bests wind, seeking Players win on birthday
Bud Cauley catches up with Cara Banks about his third round at TPC Sawgrass, a 6-under 66 that'll give him a chance to celebrate his 35th birthday by winning The Players Championship on Sunday.
‘Thrilled’ Conners hopeful for a chance on Sunday
Three back after a 6-under 66 in Round 3 of The Players Championship, Corey Conners is hoping just to have a chance in Sunday's final round. Hear his thoughts on the round that likely gave himself that chance.
Happy just to be playing, Walker in mix at Players
Danny Walker is playing with house money at The Players Championship after starting the week out of the field -- and now suddenly joining the mix with a 6-under 66 in Round 3. Hear from him after his round.
Wagner hits dazzling chip at Morikawa’s spot on 5
Johnson Wagner got a chance to put his short game under the microscope after Round 2 of The Players Championship, trying the chip that Collin Morikawa faced on the par-4 5th hole -- and doing so brilliantly.
Addressing Morikawa’s comments toward media
Brandel Chamblee, Paul McGinley and Live From address Collin Morikawa's comments toward media following the second round of The Players Championship, choosing to "agree to disagree" and dissecting media's role in golf.