 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Cup Practice and Qualifying
Las Vegas starting lineup: Michael McDowell gives Spire Motorsports its first Cup pole
MLB: Texas Rangers-Media Day
2025 Fantasy Preview: Chris Martin
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers-Workouts
2025 Fantasy Preview: Kirby Yates

Top Clips

nbc_pl_boubre_postgamereacs_250315.jpg
Brentford show character in win over Bournemouth
nbc_pl_bre_goal2_250315.jpg
Norgaard powers Brentford in front of Bournemouth
nbc_pl_bre_goal1_250315v2.jpg
Wissa heads Brentford level against Bournemouth

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Cup Practice and Qualifying
Las Vegas starting lineup: Michael McDowell gives Spire Motorsports its first Cup pole
MLB: Texas Rangers-Media Day
2025 Fantasy Preview: Chris Martin
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers-Workouts
2025 Fantasy Preview: Kirby Yates

Top Clips

nbc_pl_boubre_postgamereacs_250315.jpg
Brentford show character in win over Bournemouth
nbc_pl_bre_goal2_250315.jpg
Norgaard powers Brentford in front of Bournemouth
nbc_pl_bre_goal1_250315v2.jpg
Wissa heads Brentford level against Bournemouth

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

'Thrilled' Conners hopeful for a chance on Sunday

March 15, 2025 02:03 PM
Three back after a 6-under 66 in Round 3 of The Players Championship, Corey Conners is hoping just to have a chance in Sunday's final round. Hear his thoughts on the round that likely gave himself that chance.
Up Next
nbc_golf_dannywalkerintv_250315.jpg
5:16
Happy just to be playing, Walker in mix at Players
Now Playing
wagner_site.jpg
3:22
Wagner hits dazzling chip at Morikawa’s spot on 5
Now Playing
comments_site.jpg
5:33
Addressing Morikawa’s comments toward media
Now Playing
nbc_golf_wagnersegment_250314.jpg
3:46
Wagner tries Spieth’s lefty shot from fifth hole
Now Playing
lee_site.jpg
10:14
Players co-leader Lee ‘has game’ to win big events
Now Playing
mcilroy_site.jpg
10:11
Driving fix the key for McIlroy Friday at Players
Now Playing
nbc_golf_theplayersrd2_250314.jpg
14:58
Highlights: The Players Championship, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_jtintv_250314.jpg
4:36
Thomas reflects after 10-under 62 at TPC Sawgrass
Now Playing
nbc_golf_jthighlights_250314.jpg
6:47
Highlights: Thomas shoots 62, ties course record
Now Playing
nbc_golf_jt17_250314.jpg
1:09
Thomas drains long birdie putt on 17th at Players
Now Playing