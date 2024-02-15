Watch Now
Woodland: Return not easy, but 'dialed in' in Rd 1
Gary Woodland says that his return to PGA Tour competition hasn't been easy but that he was "all dialed in" to Thursday's Round 1 of The Genesis Invitational, which he called the best he's played all year.
Tiger shanks second shot on 18, saves bogey
Tiger Woods shanked his second shot on the 18th hole in Round 1 of The Genesis Invitational, but a spectacular recovery on his third shot helped him save bogey and finish with a 1-over 72.
Tiger: Round 1 ‘good and a little bit indifferent’
Tiger Woods says his opening round of The Genesis Invitational was "good and a little bit indifferent" before explaining what happened on his 18th-hole shank and playing with Gary Woodland.
Tiger appears pain-free in Genesis practice round
Golf Central’s Kira K. Dixon talks over Tiger Woods working through his ankle injury during warm-ups ahead of the 2024 Genesis Invitational.
Tiger a ‘diplomat’ on SSG, PIF in Genesis presser
The Golf Central crew react to Tiger Woods’ press conference ahead of the 2024 Genesis Open, touching on Tiger's comments on PIF and SSG.
Tiger talks Riviera, PGA Tour, more before Genesis
Watch Tiger Woods' full press conference from Riviera Country Club on Wednesday, in which Woods addressed the SSG, a possible PIF merger, his health and other topics before hosting and playing the Genesis Invitational.
Tiger: SSG can improve PGA Tour in needed ways
Tiger Woods reacts to the PGA Tour’s partnership with the SSG discusses the ongoing negotiations that are happening with PIF, including potential protocols for former PGA Tour players returning.
Riviera has Rory eager for Genesis Invitational
Rory McIlroy tells Kira K. Dixon about his excitement for the Genesis Invitational, driven largely by his love for Riviera Country Club, and the Golf Today crew analyzes McIlroy's state of mind ahead of the event.
McIlroy, Finau excited to be back at Riviera
Rory McIlroy and Tony Finau explain why they have such an appreciation for Riviera Country Club and discuss the state of their games.
New caddie, back health key for Tiger at Genesis
Kira K. Dixon joins Golf Today to report on key storylines surrounding Tiger Woods ahead of his season debut at The Genesis Invitational, including his recovery from back surgery and caddie switch.
Scheffler’s putting confidence remains a concern
Todd Lewis, Rex Hoggard, Eamon Lynch and Ryan Lavner discuss trending topics such as the slate of low scores and the state of Scottie Scheffler's putting,