Ron Turcotte, the Hall of Fame jockey who rode Secretariat to the 1973 Triple Crown, has died at 84
Court ruling prevents Rick Ware Racing from selling charters
Tommy Fleetwood back in the mix, shares 36-hole lead with Russell Henley at Tour Championship

How patient will West Ham be with Potter?
Takeaways from Chelsea’s 5-1 rout of West Ham
Chalobah strikes Chelsea 5-1 ahead of West Ham

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Ron Turcotte, the Hall of Fame jockey who rode Secretariat to the 1973 Triple Crown, has died at 84
Court ruling prevents Rick Ware Racing from selling charters
Tommy Fleetwood back in the mix, shares 36-hole lead with Russell Henley at Tour Championship

How patient will West Ham be with Potter?
Takeaways from Chelsea’s 5-1 rout of West Ham
Chalobah strikes Chelsea 5-1 ahead of West Ham

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie: Keegan Bradley

August 22, 2025 04:36 PM
Check out the best moments of Happy Hour with Smylie as Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley joins the set at the TOUR Championship.
nbc_golf_tourchampround2hls_250822.jpg
14:53
Highlights: 2025 Tour Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_schefflerapproach18_250822.jpg
0:59
Scheffler nails approach on East Lake’s 18th green
nbc_golf_fleetwoodintv_250822.jpg
2:57
Fleetwood takes lead at TOUR Championship
nbc_golf_keeganhappyhourhls_250822.jpg
2:07
Bradley recounts ‘unbelievable’ East Lake birdie
nbc_golf_scottieschefflerhls_250821.jpg
8:13
Highlights: Scheffler, Tour Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_cdwtourchamprd1_250821.jpg
1:15
Henley starts Tour Champ. with scorching putter
nbc_golf_tourchampround1hls_250821.jpg
14:33
Highlights: 2025 Tour Championship, First Round
nbc_golf_schefflersegment_250821.jpg
2:54
Scheffler was ‘dialed in’ for Round 1 at East Lake
nbc_golf_rorymcilroybankshotv2_250821.jpg
1:42
McIlroy banks shot onto green, sinks birdie putt
nbc_golf_johnsonwagner16th_250821.jpg
6:58
Wagner breaks down 16th hole at East Lake
nbc_golf_creatorclassic_250820.jpg
09:52
Highlights: The Creator Classic at East Lake
nbc_golf_cdwtourchamp_250820.jpg
01:13
Scheffler returns to East Lake to defend title
nbc_golf_paulazingerspeech_250819.jpg
22:58
Azinger wants to give families a ‘hand up’
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250818.jpg
01:39
How Scheffler climbed BMW Championship leaderboard
nbc_golf_schefflerhighlights_250817.jpg
08:12
Highlights: Scheffler, BMW Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_bmwfinalroundhlsv2_250817.jpg
19:45
Highlights: 2025 BMW Championship, Final Round
nbc_golf_schefflerchipin17_250817.jpg
01:43
Scheffler nails clutch chip on 17 at the BMW
nbc_golf_fleetwoodputt_250817.jpg
01:26
10-second rule bodes well for Fleetwood
golfmovingdaypenskethumbnail.jpg
01:42
MacIntyre shows ‘a lot of gumption’ on Moving Day
nbc_golf_cdwbmwrd3_250816.jpg
01:30
MacIntyre shows off short game at BMW Championship
nbc_golf_bmwrd3v2_250816.jpg
10:50
Highlights: 2025 BMW Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_mcintyrebirdie_250816.jpg
01:07
MacIntyre sinks a long putt for 4-stroke lead
nbc_golf_akshayholeineone_250816.jpg
40
Bhatia drills first PGA Tour career hole-in-one
nbc_golf_schefflerhl_250815.jpg
08:12
Highlights: Scheffler, BMW Championship, Round 2
golfrobertbmw.jpg
01:27
MacIntyre dominates Friday at BMW Championship
nbc_golf_gc_bestofhh_250815.jpg
01:59
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at BMW Championship
nbc_golf_bmwrd2_250815.jpg
08:50
Highlights: 2025 BMW Championship, Round 2
rose_1920.jpg
01:18
Will Ryder Cup act as Round 2 for Rose, Spaun?
golfbmwthumbnail.jpg
01:19
McIlroy impresses Morikawa during BMW Championship
golfthumbnailshowbmw.jpg
02:50
Morikawa hopes to repeat 2021 Ryder Cup in 2025
nbc_golf_macintyreinterview_250815.jpg
03:59
Solid start for MacIntyre at BMW Championship
cdwsalesbmwchamprd1.jpg
01:17
MacIntyre’s putter on fire at the BMW Championship
nbc_golf_schefflerhl_250814.jpg
08:12
Highlights: Scheffler, 2025 BMW Championship, R1
nbc_golf_bmwrd1_250814.jpg
10:40
Highlights: 2025 BMW Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_macintyrelongputts_250814.jpg
01:01
MacIntyre dropping long range putts at the BMW
nbc_golf_hovlandint_250814.jpg
02:53
Hovland finding consistency at BMW Championship
nbc_golf_cdwbmw_250813.jpg
01:18
Bradley set to defend BMW Championship title
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250811.jpg
01:17
Top shots from 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship
nbc_golf_roseextended_250810.jpg
08:19
HLs: Rose wins thrilling FedEx St. Jude playoff
fedex_4_raw.jpg
19:45
Highlights: FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 4

nbc_pl_potterleadership_250822.jpg
02:52
How patient will West Ham be with Potter?
nbc_pl_postgamedeskreax_250822.jpg
02:54
Takeaways from Chelsea’s 5-1 rout of West Ham
nbc_pl_chegoal5_250822.jpg
01:30
Chalobah strikes Chelsea 5-1 ahead of West Ham
nbc_pl_chegoal4_250822.jpg
01:22
Caicedo makes it 4-1 for Chelsea against West Ham
nbc_golf_scottieschefflersegment_250822.jpg
07:47
Lewis: Scheffler ‘unconcerned’ after uneven Rd. 2
nbc_pl_chegoal3_250822.jpg
01:14
Estevao sets up Fernandez to give Chelsea 3-1 lead
nbc_pl_chegoal2_250822.jpg
01:08
Neto blasts Chelsea 2-1 in front of West Ham
nbc_pl_chegoal1_250822.jpg
01:08
Pedro heads Chelsea level with West Ham
nbc_roto_kyletucker_250822.jpg
01:36
Tucker’s hand injury situation ‘a bit of a mess’
nbc_roto_bieber_250822.jpg
01:23
Bieber ‘ready to go’ for fantasy, Blue Jays debut
nbc_pl_whgoal1_250822.jpg
01:28
Paqueta rockets West Ham 1-0 ahead of Chelsea
nbc_roto_williamsgarcia_250822.jpg
01:43
Williams and Garcia called up to Rays and Red Sox
nbc_dls_davedameshek_250822.jpg
11:32
Dameshek: Don’t be ‘overly optimistic’ for Rodgers
nbc_dls_jameisdiscussion_250822.jpg
15:04
Winston’s personality makes him ‘one of one’
nbc_roto_brownsqb_250822.jpg
01:14
Sanders battling to be Browns’ QB2 behind Flacco
nbc_roto_saintsvele_250822.jpg
01:16
New WR Vele can step into slot for Saints offense
nbc_roto_robinson49ers_250822.jpg
01:12
How Robinson Jr. trade impacts RB room for 49ers
nbc_dps_edwerderinterview_250822.jpg
12:13
Werder: Cowboys doc is legacy piece for Jones
nbc_roto_afcwestv2_250822.jpg
01:44
Chiefs, Broncos among best bets to win AFC West
nbc_FFHH_SalaryCapTips_250822.jpg
05:44
Berry’s fantasy salary cap draft strategies
nbc_ffhh_valemooretrade_250822.jpg
05:08
‘Wait and see’ in fantasy post-Vele, Moore trades
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250822.jpg
01:28
AFC East Champion odds: Can anyone stop the Bills?
nbc_ffhh_thielen_250822.jpg
04:39
Thielen would get fantasy boost if traded to MIN
nbc_FFHH_JCM_250822.jpg
09:59
Croskey-Merritt’s fantasy hype is ‘out of control’
nbc_ffhh_brjtrade_250822.jpg
03:31
Robinson Jr. trade helps ‘preserve’ CMC’s health
nbc_ffhh_stafford_250822.jpg
01:54
Rams’ Stafford practicing is good news for fantasy
nbc_ffhh_godwinegbuka_250822.jpg
04:45
Bucs’ Egbuka gaining fantasy steam with Godwin out
nbc_roto_mctottenham_250822.jpg
02:04
Man City will have ‘too much firepower’ v. Spurs
nbc_golf_cpkcrd2_250822.jpg
11:53
Highlights: 2025 CPKC Women’s Open, Round 2
nbc_FFHH_PlayerValues_250822.jpg
07:48
How to assess player values in salary cap drafts