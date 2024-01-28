Watch Now
Highlights: 2024 Farmers Insurance Open, Round 4
Relive the best shots from the final day of action at the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California.
Relive the best shots from the final day of action at the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California.
Zalatoris impressing at Farmers Insurance Open
Will Zalatoris leaped the top 10 at the Farmers Insurance Open on Friday, where he flashed strong driving capabilities and a comfortable approach.
Highlights: 2024 Farmers Insurance Open, Round 3
Relive the best shots from the third day of action at the Farmers Insurance Open, taking place in San Diego, California.
Inside the significance of VertaCat for golfers
Anthony Neto of the Stand Up and Play Foundation explains the powerful impact of VertaCat, which allows people to fully immerse themselves in the game of golf without having to worry about mobility needs.
McIlroy boosts Cognizant Classic field
Damon Hack and Red Hoggard discuss how the Cognizant Classic field is improved with Rory McIlroy and Rickie Fowler set to appear at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
Kim reportedly considering return to pro golf
Rex Hoggard and Damon Hack discuss the "captivating" story that is Anthony Kim, who reportedly is considering a return to professional golf at age 38 having not competed in a dozen years.
Renegade is growing the game in a meaningful way
Renegade Golf CEO Kenneth Duncan discusses the meaning behind the company, and how they want to continue to grow and diversify the game in a significant way.
Cobra Puma wants golfers to be ‘comfortably bold’
Cobra Puma Golf President Dan Ladd shares the meaning behind the 'comfortably bold' tagline and discusses the new products for 2024.
Top performances in Farmers Insurance Open, Rd. 2
Look back on some of the best performances from Round 2 of the Farmers Insurance Open, including Stephan Jäger and Nicolai Højgaard.
Dunlap able to handle spotlight amid rise to pro
Brandel Chamblee praises Nick Dunlap for being able to handle the spotlight "beautifully" amid his rise to becoming a PGA Tour pro and expectations going forward.
Highlights: 2024 Farmers Insurance Open, Round 2
Check out the best shots from the second day of action at the Farmers Insurance Open.