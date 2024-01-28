 Skip navigation
Top News

Eileen Gu Wears IWC At Laax Open 2024
Eileen Gu wins ski halfpipe in X Games return
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
Rolex 24 update at Hour 6: Cadillacs, Porsches look strong at Daytona
United States Figure Skating Championships
Madison Chock, Evan Bates skated through sickness in possible last U.S. dance

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_nbb_iowa_240127.jpg
WBB Highlights: Iowa, Clark dominate Nebraska
nbc_horse_pegasusworldcup_240127.jpg
National Treasure wins the Pegasus World Cup
nbc_golf_lpga_driveon_rd3_240127.jpg
Highlights: 2024 LPGA Drive On Champ., Round 3

Watch Now

Highlights: 2024 Farmers Insurance Open, Round 4

January 27, 2024 07:45 PM
Relive the best shots from the final day of action at the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California.
nbc_golf_farmersfinalroundhl_240127.jpg
10:15
Highlights: 2024 Farmers Insurance Open, Round 4
nbc_golf_penske_240126_1920x1080_2304166467631.jpg
2:17
Zalatoris impressing at Farmers Insurance Open
nbc_golf_farmersround3hls_240126.jpg
9:21
Highlights: 2024 Farmers Insurance Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_vertacat_240126.jpg
3:15
Inside the significance of VertaCat for golfers
nbc_golf_rorydiscussion_240126.jpg
2:35
McIlroy boosts Cognizant Classic field
nbc_golf_anthonykim_240126.jpg
5:39
Kim reportedly considering return to pro golf
nbc_golf_renegadebooth_240126.jpg
2:23
Renegade is growing the game in a meaningful way
nbc_golf_pumabooth_240126.jpg
1:54
Cobra Puma wants golfers to be ‘comfortably bold’
nbc_gt_dprd2hl_240126.jpg
4:34
Top performances in Farmers Insurance Open, Rd. 2
nbc_golf_gc_chambleeondunlap_240125.jpg
3:36
Dunlap able to handle spotlight amid rise to pro
nbc_golf_pga_farmersinsrd2lites_240125.jpg
8:36
Highlights: 2024 Farmers Insurance Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_pga_jaegerint_240125.jpg
1:51
Jaegar: Driver ‘a big key’ at staying consistent
