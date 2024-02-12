 Skip navigation
Top News

World Athletics Awards 2023
Marathon world record holder Kelvin Kiptum dies in car crash, fellow athlete says
Clark_record.jpg
Caitlin Clark Record Tracker: Points, assists, rebounds and award milestones for Iowa superstar
NCAA Womens Basketball: Connecticut at South Carolina
Paopao, No. 1 South Carolina run past No. 11 UConn early without Cardoso in a 83-65 victory

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_ohiomichstate_240211.jpg
WBB Highlights: OSU dominates MSU
GettyImages-2003348326_copy.jpg
Trossard is ‘a little diamond’ for Arsenal
GettyImages-2000506060_copy.jpg
Quansah ‘starting to make a mark’ at Liverpool

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Highlights: WM Phoenix Open, Day 4

February 11, 2024 08:11 PM
Watch the best shots from the fourth day of the 2024 WM Phoenix Open, where Charley Hoffman and Nick Taylor battled in a sudden-death playoff to determine a winner.
nbc_golf_phxround4v2_240211.jpg
6:43
Highlights: WM Phoenix Open, Day 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_wmwillitrecycle_240211.JPG
0:59
‘Will It Recycle’ Challenge at WM Phoenix Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_penske_240210.jpg
1:12
Spieth looked ‘poised’ in move at WM Phoenix Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_jordanspieth_240210.jpg
7:24
Spieth, Theegala ‘trading haymakers’ in Phoenix
Now Playing
nbc_golf_wmopenrd3_240210.jpg
16:51
Highlights: WM Phoenix Open, Day 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bestofhole16_240210.jpg
7:18
Best moments from 16th at WM Phoenix Open, Day 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_wmpogreencutday_240210.jpg
2:36
Dahmen quizzes fans on WM Phoenix Open trivia
Now Playing
nbc_golf_fowlerbirdie16_240210.jpg
1:42
Fowler riles crowd up with birdie on hole No. 16
Now Playing
nbc_golf_jimknous_240210.jpg
2:26
Knous comes full circle at WM Phoenix Open
Now Playing
wmpoteasev2__612487.jpg
2:00
Martha Stewart ready for PGA Tour’s biggest party
Now Playing
nbc_golf_schefflerround2_240209.jpg
4:39
Analyzing Scheffler’s putting at WM Phoenix Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bestfrom16thholerd2_240209.jpg
2:12
Best moments from 16th at WM Phoenix Open, Rd. 2
Now Playing