Spieth 'optimistic' going into The Players
Johnson Wagner catches up with Jordan Spieth ahead of The Players Championship, learning why he wants to be more "patient" at TPC Sawgrass this year and how he can take advantage of par 5s.
Morikawa’s caddie Jakovac makes an ace on No. 17
Collin Morikawa's caddie JJ Jakovac makes an ace on TPC Sawgrass' No. 17 during Wednesday's caddie competition ahead of The Players Championship.
Best bets to lead The Players after first round
Brad Thomas is looking to nail his first-round leader pick at The Players for the fourth straight year, and he likes Tommy Fleetwood, Hideki Matsuyama and Sepp Straka in 2025.
Morikawa offers enticing odds to win The Players
Ahead of The Players Championship, Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick say the margin between Scottie Scheffler and Collin Morikawa has narrowed, with "a lot of signs pointing" to the latter winning the tournament.
Rory pushes for world wide golf at The Players
Rory McIlroy speaks to the media ahead of The Players to preview his approach to TPC Sawgrass, the opportunity to expand the Tour world wide, how he sees his career "winding down," and more.
Peete’s journey from peddler to PGA Tour champion
Jaime Diaz looks back at the extraordinary story of Calvin Peete, who took a permanently bent left arm and became one of the most successful players on the PGA Tour.
Clashing interests at play with media obligations
The Live From desk reacts to Collin Morikawa explaining why he didn't talk to media after losing the Arnold Palmer and discusses the delicate line players have to walk talking with the media and protecting themselves.
Schauffele hoping to trust swing at The Players
After recovering from a rib injury and making the cut at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Xander Schauffele talks about his desire to dial in his swing at The Players Championship.
TPC Sawgrass returns charming tree on sixth hole
The iconic tree on TPC Sawgrass's sixth hole had to be removed, but with the help of science, a new tree with similar characteristics has taken its place, giving golfers something to think about while teeing off.
McGinley’s sees wins in his unity proposal
Paul McGinley outlines his proposal for unity between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour. Where McGinley sees both sides benefiting from his plan, Brandel Chamblee finds issues.
Tiger suffers ‘huge setback’ with Achilles injury
Tiger Woods announces that he has undergone surgery after rupturing his left Achilles tendon in his return to training. The Live From crew discusses how this impacts not only Tiger's upcoming season, but his career.