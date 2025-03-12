 Skip navigation
Watch Now

Spieth 'optimistic' going into The Players

March 12, 2025 02:45 PM
Johnson Wagner catches up with Jordan Spieth ahead of The Players Championship, learning why he wants to be more "patient" at TPC Sawgrass this year and how he can take advantage of par 5s.
nbc_golf_morikawacaddieace_250312.jpg
2:53
Morikawa’s caddie Jakovac makes an ace on No. 17
nbc_roto_playerschamp_250312.jpg
2:05
Best bets to lead The Players after first round
nbc_bte_championshipfavsgolfv3_250312.jpg
1:05
Morikawa offers enticing odds to win The Players
nbc_golf_rorypresser_250312.jpg
17:41
Rory pushes for world wide golf at The Players
nbc_golf_livefrom_calvinpeete_250311.jpg
6:44
Peete’s journey from peddler to PGA Tour champion
nbc_golf_livefrom_playerobligations_250311.jpg
15:32
Clashing interests at play with media obligations
nbc_golf_livefrom_schauffelediscussion_250311.jpg
6:30
Schauffele hoping to trust swing at The Players
nbc_golf_livefrom_sawgrasstree_250311.jpg
7:46
TPC Sawgrass returns charming tree on sixth hole
nbc_golf_livefrom_unityproposal_250311.jpg
10:11
McGinley’s sees wins in his unity proposal
nbc_golf_livefrom_jaimetigernews_250311.jpg
9:12
Tiger suffers ‘huge setback’ with Achilles injury
