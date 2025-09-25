 Skip navigation
2025 Ryder Cup, Bethpage Black
Ryder Cup 2025: How to watch, TV times, streams, featured matches
Kara Lawson
Kara Lawson on memorizing Olympic coaches, her Sue Bird chat, TODAY appearance as a kid
Syndication: South Bend Tribune
No. 22 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Arkansas Razorbacks prediction: Odds, expert picks, trends, and stats

nbc_golf_ryderm1_250925.jpg
Ryder Cup Match 1 will hinge on Bryson’s big hits
nbc_golf_lukeryder_250925.jpg
Europeans expecting hostile atmosphere at Bethpage
nbc_golf_ryderpairs_250925.jpg
DeChambeau-Thomas, Rahm-Hatton will open Ryder Cup

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
2025 Ryder Cup, Bethpage Black
Ryder Cup 2025: How to watch, TV times, streams, featured matches
Kara Lawson
Kara Lawson on memorizing Olympic coaches, her Sue Bird chat, TODAY appearance as a kid
Syndication: South Bend Tribune
No. 22 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Arkansas Razorbacks prediction: Odds, expert picks, trends, and stats

nbc_golf_ryderm1_250925.jpg
Ryder Cup Match 1 will hinge on Bryson’s big hits
nbc_golf_lukeryder_250925.jpg
Europeans expecting hostile atmosphere at Bethpage
nbc_golf_ryderpairs_250925.jpg
DeChambeau-Thomas, Rahm-Hatton will open Ryder Cup

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Bradley details foursome calls for Ryder Cup Day 1

September 25, 2025 04:32 PM
U.S team captain Keegan Bradley details his choices for foursomes for day 1 of the Ryder Cup including his first pair of Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas.
nbc_golf_lukeryder_250925.jpg
6:35
Europeans expecting hostile atmosphere at Bethpage
nbc_golf_rorybryson_250925.jpg
8:09
McIlroy - DeChambeau ‘is a legit rivalry’
nbc_golf_brysonpresser_250925.jpg
12:06
DeChambeau: ‘Sucked’ not being on U.S team in 2023
nbc_golf_rorypresserclip_250925.jpg
3:34
Rory: Ballesteros changed my view on Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_rorypresser_250925.jpg
11:30
Rory on why 2025 Ryder Cup win would be so special
nbc_golf_jeepone_250924.jpg
4:00
Why a fast start will be pivotal at Bethpage Black
nbc_golf_bones_250924.jpg
5:51
‘Bones’ reflects on Ryder Cup memories
nbc_golf_trumpryder_250924.jpg
1:30
Ryder Cup to enhance security for Trump visit
nbc_golf_schefflerleaderdiscussion_250923.jpg
8:36
Scheffler’s leadership qualities are ‘contagious’
nbc_golf_letarte_250923.jpg
5:43
Letarte talks heat of Ryder Cup, NASCAR playoffs
nbc_golf_tlewbreakingnews_250923.jpg
05:36
Inclement weather shakes up Ryder Cup schedule
nbc_golf_foursomediscussion_250923.jpg
08:00
Bryson group with JT could be ‘lethal’ at Bethpage
nbc_golf_scottiepresser_250923.jpg
12:58
Scheffler excited to ‘unleash’ Bryson at Bethpage
nbc_golf_dpmovingthroughcourse_250923.jpg
04:35
Previewing the front nine of the Ryder Cup
sales_golf_jeep_rydercup_lowry_250915.jpg
01:00
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Shane Lowry
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250915.jpg
02:00
Top shots and stats from Scheffler’s Procore win
nbc_golf_procorefinalrd_250914.jpg
13:02
HLs: 2025 Procore Championship, Final Round
nbc_golf_scottieintv_250914.jpg
01:35
Scheffler ‘fortunate’ for comeback Procore win
nbc_golf_lantointv_250914.jpg
02:11
Griffin emotional after huge round at Procore
nbc_golf_procorerd3_250913.jpg
12:19
Highlights: 2025 Procore Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_penske_250913.jpg
01:31
Scheffler on the move at the Procore Championship
nbc_golf_procorer2_250912.jpg
07:30
Highlights: 2025 Procore Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_griffinint_250912.jpg
01:24
Griffin: ‘Good to play well’ in front of Bradley
nbc_golf_procorerd1_250911.jpg
12:44
Highlights: 2025 Procore Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_keeganintv_250911.jpg
01:30
Bradley: Procore a ‘big step’ in Ryder Cup prep
nbc_golf_tfrcreedrory_250910.jpg
02:31
McIlroy and Reed’s epic duel at 2016 Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_tfrccomingup_250910.jpg
45
Coming up: Chapter 3 of ‘Tales From The Ryder Cup’
nbc_golf_tfrcmontyandpayne_250910.jpg
01:35
Stewart and Montgomerie’s moment of sportsmanship
nbc_golf_tfrcnyathletes_250910.jpg
55
What makes New York’s sports atmosphere special
nbc_golf_woodland_250910.jpg
08:59
For Woodland, Procore about building relationships
nbc_golf_tfrcmjpoulter_250908.jpg
01:20
Jordan, Poulter’s mind games at 2012 Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_tfrchowell_250908.jpg
01:13
Howell’s memorable trip to the bar in 2004
nbc_golf_rolextftrc2004_250905.jpg
01:03
Europe humbles U.S. at Oakland Hills in 2004
nbc_golf_rolextfrcpoultertext_250828.jpg
01:05
Poulter & Olazabal’s emotional message in 2012
nbc_golf_tftrcazinger_250828.jpg
01:00
Ballesteros’ iconic duel with Azinger in 1991
nbc_golf_tftrcfansep2_250828.jpg
01:01
Home fans add ‘bonkers’ edge to the Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_rolextfrcep1tease_250828.jpg
02:03
Don’t miss ‘Tales From The Ryder Cup,’ Chapter 1
nbc_golf_cdwfleetwood_250826.jpg
01:14
Fleetwood’s playoff run ends in emotional win

nbc_golf_ryderm1_250925.jpg
11:24
Ryder Cup Match 1 will hinge on Bryson’s big hits
nbc_golf_ryderpairs_250925.jpg
01:48
DeChambeau-Thomas, Rahm-Hatton will open Ryder Cup
nbc_roto_godwin_250925.jpg
01:32
Start Godwin in fantasy with Evans, Egbuka injured
nbc_roto_mcmillan_250925.jpg
01:26
McMillan the ‘lone bright spot’ for Panthers
nbc_ffhh_hateqb_250925.jpg
02:00
Murray, Dart, Goff lead QBs to avoid for Week 4
nbc_roto_davanteadams_250925.jpg
01:28
Adams has ‘top-15' ceiling in fantasy
love.jpg
04:50
Packers’ Love is ‘top ten fantasy QB’ in Week 4
trey.jpg
02:00
Best prop bets for Seahawks vs. Cardinals
nbc_pl_bournemouthrcfeature_250925.jpg
07:35
Christie & Brooks tee it up in honor of Ryder Cup
nbc_smx_w2rcpors1hl_250925.jpg
12:34
HLs: 2025 Portugal BP Ultimate Rally-Raid, Stage 1
nbc_golf_jeep_250925.jpg
02:53
Analyzing Bethpage Black’s pivotal closing stretch
nbc_ffhh_hate_catches_250925.jpg
03:04
Steer clear of Metcalf, Pittman for Week 4
GeorgiaSECschedule.jpg
03:13
SEC releases three annual opponents for all teams
nbc_ffhh_monygomery_250925.jpg
03:14
Montgomery, Stevenson among Week 4 RBs to avoid
nbc_rtf_indianaoverillinois_250925.jpg
05:11
Indiana has ‘serious staying power’
nbc_rtf_mateersurgery_250925.jpg
03:33
What’s next for Oklahoma after Mateer’s injury?
GundyRTF9-25.jpg
06:03
Gundy fired after 21 years at Oklahoma State
nbc_ffhh_love_catches_250925v2.jpg
14:29
Odunze, Olave could stay consistent in Week 4
nbc_rtf_imaginethatv2_250925.jpg
05:45
How can Washington pull off upset vs. Ohio State?
nbc_rtf_lsuolemiss_250925.jpg
04:13
Will LSU’s offense get on track vs. Ole Miss?
DPSRuss9-25.jpg
08:45
Has Wilson played himself out of the Hall of Fame?
nbc_golf_hpejr_250925.jpg
03:30
Bama-bound Naughton’s dream to become world No. 1
nbc_dls_nyliberty_250925.jpg
05:17
Making sense of NY’s decision to fire Brondello
nbc_rtf_psuoregon_250925.jpg
09:53
Oregon game is a ‘big opportunity’ for Penn State
TySimpson9-25.jpg
04:26
How will Alabama respond against Georgia?
nbc_ffhh_hampton_250925.jpg
14:24
Hampton, Hall and Dobbins headline RBs for Week 4
nbc_rtf_underdogpicks_250925.jpg
02:58
Oregon, UCF lead Week 5 underdog picks
herbert.jpg
02:32
Week 4 best bets: Ride with Chargers, Packers
nbc_csu_nyjvsmia_250925.jpg
01:18
NFL Week 4 preview: Jets vs. Dolphins
nbc_csu_cinvsden_250925.jpg
01:09
NFL Week 4 preview: Bengals vs. Broncos