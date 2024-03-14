 Skip navigation
Top News

THE PLAYERS Championship - Round One
Tee times, groupings for Round 2 of The Players
THE PLAYERS Championship - Round One
Fox aces 17th at The Players while achieving championship first
GOLF: MAR 14 PGA THE PLAYERS Championship
McIlroy, ‘big believer in karma,’ comfortable with drops

Top Clips

nbc_draft_connorwrranks_240314.jpg
Rogers’ 2024 NFL Draft WR rankings
nbc_roto_signings_240314.jpg
Henry and Moss headline best free agent fits
nbc_roto_rfsdiontejohnson_240314.jpg
Evaluating Johnson’s fantasy outlook with Panthers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Fitzpatrick: TPC Sawgrass 'is just a tough course'

March 14, 2024 06:48 PM
Matt Fitzpatrick says it was a 'mixed bag' for him after finishing Round 1 of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass just one stroke off the lead.
