Watch Now
Fitzpatrick: TPC Sawgrass 'is just a tough course'
Matt Fitzpatrick says it was a 'mixed bag' for him after finishing Round 1 of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass just one stroke off the lead.
Up Next
Fitzpatrick: TPC Sawgrass ‘is just a tough course’
Fitzpatrick: TPC Sawgrass 'is just a tough course'
Matt Fitzpatrick says it was a 'mixed bag' for him after finishing Round 1 of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass just one stroke off the lead.
Hadwin tosses club in lake after finding water
Hadwin tosses club in lake after finding water
Adam Hadwin loses his composure and throws his club into the lake after his shots on No. 17 and No. 18 found water at The Players Championship.
McIlroy saw ‘progress’ at The Players Championship
McIlroy saw 'progress' at The Players Championship
Rory McIlroy says he feels "much improved" at The Players Championship, where he currently sits atop the leaderboard with a 65.
Schauffele reflects on ‘good start’ at The Players
Schauffele reflects on 'good start' at The Players
Xander Schauffele sits down with Damon Hack to discuss is strong Round 1 at The Players Championship, explaining how his game has shown balance early on.
Nicklaus: PGA Tour structure is ‘pretty darn good’
Nicklaus: PGA Tour structure is 'pretty darn good'
Jack Nicklaus joins Live from The Players Championship to address the state of golf, the historical significance of TPC Sawgrass and what his advice to Rory McIlroy would be.
Fox sinks ace in first round at The Players
Fox sinks ace in first round at The Players
Ryan Fox puts in a hole-in-one on the par-3 17th hole in the first round at The Players Championship.
Looking back at Tiger’s 1994 U.S. Amateur victory
Looking back at Tiger's 1994 U.S. Amateur victory
Revisit some of the memorable moments when Tiger Woods became the youngest U.S. Amateur Championship winner in 1994 at TPC Sawgrass.
Hovland brings new swing movements to TPC Sawgrass
Hovland brings new swing movements to TPC Sawgrass
Viktor Hovland has made a drastic change ahead of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, working with a new coach to change patterns and movements in his swing.
Can Rory match rest of game to driver?
Can Rory match rest of game to driver?
Rory McIlroy is driving the ball as well as ever, but to win at The Players Championship this week, he will need to improve his iron play and maintain his focus throughout the week.
How can PGA Tour reengage fans?
How can PGA Tour reengage fans?
Rex and Lav discuss the public's fatigue around storylines on competing tours and financial deals and methods for getting fans' excitement back up around the PGA Tour.
Homa says there is ‘beauty’ in pace of golf
Homa says there is 'beauty' in pace of golf
Ahead of The Players Championship, Max Homa discusses the small ways in which the game of golf can be made more watchable for the average fan.