Highlights: Genesis Scottish Open, Round 3
Watch the best shots from the third round of the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland.
Highlights: ISCO Championship, Round 2
Watch highlights from the second round of the 2024 ISCO Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky.
McIlroy ‘a little scrappy’ in Scottish Open Rd. 2
Watch highlights from Rory McIlroy's second round of the Genesis Scottish Open and hear from the defending champion after his round.
Highlights: Genesis Scottish Open, Round 2
Watch the best shots and moments from the second round of the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland.
Thomas tops leaderboard at Genesis Scottish Open
The Golf Central crew breaks down Justin Thomas' performance in Round 1 of the Genesis Scottish Open, analyzing how he can stay at the top of the leaderboard.
McIlroy rebounds at Genesis Scottish Open
The Golf Central crew analyzes Rory McIlroy's performance in Round 1 of the Genesis Scottish Open, discussing how he's put himself in good position heading into Round 2.
Highlights: ISCO Championship, Round 1
Watch highlights from the first round of the 2024 ISCO Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky.
Highlights: Genesis Scottish Open, Round 1
Watch the best shots and moments from the first round of the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland.
Thomas ‘felt great’ in Round 1 of Scottish Open
Justin Thomas sits down with Rex Hoggard to discuss Round 1 of the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open, where he shot 62 and finished the day atop the leaderboard.
McIlroy: Criticism about Diamond is ‘unfair’
The Golf Today crew reacts to Rory McIlroy’s recent comments about the criticism toward his caddie Harry Diamond at the 2024 U.S. Open.
How McIlroy is bouncing back from U.S. Open
Rory McIlroy reflects on his performance at the 2024 U.S. Open and how he aims to shift his focus to win his second consecutive Genesis Scottish Open.