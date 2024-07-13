 Skip navigation
Top News

The Ascendant presented by Blue - Round Three
Korn Ferry Tour qualifier does something that hasn’t been done in 12 years
Genesis Scottish Open - Day Three
Mac Hughes penalized after being second pro in as many weeks to be late to tee time
Genesis Scottish Open - Day Three
Genesis Scottish Open: Final-round tee times at Renaissance Club

Top Clips

nbc_golf_fitzgeraldintv_240713.jpg
Fitzgerald: ‘No other sport’ like golf
nbc_nas_cupqualspocono_240713(1).jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Pocono
nbc_nas_reddicklarsonspin_240713.jpg
Larson, Reddick spin at Cup qualifying at Pocono

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

The Ascendant presented by Blue - Round Three
Korn Ferry Tour qualifier does something that hasn’t been done in 12 years
Genesis Scottish Open - Day Three
Mac Hughes penalized after being second pro in as many weeks to be late to tee time
Genesis Scottish Open - Day Three
Genesis Scottish Open: Final-round tee times at Renaissance Club

Top Clips

nbc_golf_fitzgeraldintv_240713.jpg
Fitzgerald: ‘No other sport’ like golf
nbc_nas_cupqualspocono_240713(1).jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Pocono
nbc_nas_reddicklarsonspin_240713.jpg
Larson, Reddick spin at Cup qualifying at Pocono

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: Genesis Scottish Open, Round 3

July 13, 2024 03:00 PM
Watch the best shots from the third round of the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland.
nbc_golf_scottishopenday3_240713.jpg
13:32
Highlights: Genesis Scottish Open, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_isco_rdv3_240712.jpg
6:42
Highlights: ISCO Championship, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_mcilroyhlreax_240712.jpg
5:08
McIlroy ‘a little scrappy’ in Scottish Open Rd. 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottishopenday2_240712.jpg
13:01
Highlights: Genesis Scottish Open, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_jtgsord1_240711.jpg
7:25
Thomas tops leaderboard at Genesis Scottish Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_McIlroyGSOrd1_240711.jpg
5:08
McIlroy rebounds at Genesis Scottish Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_iscord1_240711.jpg
9:09
Highlights: ISCO Championship, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pgagenesisscottishrnd1_240711.jpg
6:51
Highlights: Genesis Scottish Open, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_JTinterview_240711.jpg
2:36
Thomas ‘felt great’ in Round 1 of Scottish Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_rorycaddie_240710.jpg
5:58
McIlroy: Criticism about Diamond is ‘unfair’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_roryusopen_240710.jpg
4:39
How McIlroy is bouncing back from U.S. Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_shoot59rydercup_240708.jpg
7:49
Are ‘birdie-fests’ ruining the PGA Tour?
Now Playing