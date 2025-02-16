Watch Now
Highlights: The Genesis Invitational, Round 3
Look back at the biggest moments from the third round of the Genesis Invitational, taking place at Torrey Pines Golf Course.
Rory, Scheffler disappoint at Genesis on Saturday
Golf Central analyzes what went wrong for Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler during third-round play at the Genesis Invitational, including why the latter is "clearly uncomfortable" with sight lines off the tee.
Åberg’s ace ‘a cool feeling,’ still has work to do
Ludvig Åberg recalls his first ace on Tour coming in Round 3 at the Genesis Invitational and the challenges of Torrey Pines chasing Patrick Rodgers ahead of the final round.
Rodgers back to his ‘DNA’ when reading putts
Patrick Rodgers is on top of the Genesis Invitational leaderboard after three rounds and credits going back to his old process to improve his putting.
Highlights: The Genesis Invitational, Round 3
Look back at the biggest moments from the third round of the Genesis Invitational, taking place at Torrey Pines Golf Course.
Åberg drills ace on No. 3 at Torrey Pines
Ludvig Åberg stepped to the third tee box Saturday at sixth in The Genesis Invitational, four shots off the lead. One perfect 140-yard pitching wedge cut both those numbers in half -- and gave him his first PGA Tour ace.
Rory: Must ‘play the par 5s better’ this weekend
Golf Central looks at Rory McIlroy's second round at the Genesis Invitational, where he clicked "on all cylinders" and was "on fire with the putter" before laying out what he must do to rise this weekend.
Scheffler must straighten driver at the Genesis
Golf Central analyzes Scottie Scheffler's play with his driver during Round 2 of the Genesis Invitational, an area of his game he must improve upon heading into the weekend despite being in second place.
Thompson ‘process-oriented’ at Torrey Pines
Davis Thompson shares why he's staying calm headed into weekend action at the Genesis Invitational after rising to the top of the tournament's leaderboard through Friday's second round.
Highlights: The Genesis Invitational, Round 2
Relive the standout moments from the second round of the Genesis Invitational, taking place at Torrey Pines Golf Course.
Scheffler puts together strong Round 2
Scottie Scheffler reflects on his Round 2 performance at The Genesis Invitational.
Theegala reflects on LA wildfire relief efforts
Sahith Theegala catches up with Kira K. Dixon about why it "means the world" to have helped raise money for Los Angeles wildfire relief efforts before discussing his play at this year's Genesis Invitational.