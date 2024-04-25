Watch Now
Highlights: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 1
Watch highlights from the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, held at TPC Louisiana.
Highlights: McIlroy, Lowry, Zurich Classic, Rd. 1
Watch Round 1 highlights from Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry at the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
Cantlay, Schauffele ‘comfortable’ playing together
Cantlay, Schauffele 'comfortable' playing together
Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele explain why being good friends on and off the golf course has been an advantage for them at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
Stankowski launches fundraising campaign
Stankowski launches fundraising campaign
Paul Stankowski discusses his fundraising campaign 'Birdies for Foster Youth' that will donate money for every birdie he hits on the PGA Tour to help youth transition from foster care into society as thriving adults.
Inside PGA Tour Enterprises Player Equity Program
Inside PGA Tour Enterprises Player Equity Program
Rex Hoggard offers his reactions to the PGA Tour Enterprises Player Equity Program now that the tour has released more details on the program.
Dennis: PGA player equity program has fans in mind
Dennis: PGA player equity program has fans in mind
PGA Tour chief competitions officer Tyler Dennis explains the news of the PGA Tour Enterprises' player equity program, which gives nearly 200 players access to $1.5 billion in equity.
Brother combos excited for Zurich Classic
Brother combos excited for Zurich Classic
Parker and Pierceson Coody, Matt and Alex Fitzpatrick and Rasmus and Nicolai Højgaard discuss the dynamics of playing as brother duos at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
McIlroy uncertain on a return to policy board
McIlroy uncertain on a return to policy board
Rory McIlroy talks about the potential for him to rejoin the PGA Tour Policy Board and his wish for unification in the game of golf.
Zurich Classic’s format brings betting volatility
Zurich Classic's format brings betting volatility
Brad Thomas and Denny Carter break down all the odds entering the Zurich Classic of New Orleans and explain how the team stroke play format affects betting strategy.
Cink views hosting opportunity as a ‘mulligan’
Cink views hosting opportunity as a 'mulligan'
Stewart Cink joins Golf Today to discuss how his views on tournament hosting have changed and why hosting the Mistubishi Electric Classic is a 'second chance; a mulligan'.
Is Rory’s return to Tour Policy Board a surprise?
Is Rory's return to Tour Policy Board a surprise?
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner join Golf Today to discuss Rory McIlroy's return to the PGA Tour Policy Board, as well as Nelly Korda's and Scottie Scheffler's eagerness (or lack thereof) to market themselves in golf.