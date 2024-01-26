Watch Now
Renegade is growing the game in a meaningful way
Renegade Golf CEO Kenneth Duncan discusses the message behind the company, and how they want to continue to grow and diversify the game in a significant way.
New brands usher in a fashionable golf apparel era
Bailey Chamblee takes a look at the new female fashion golf apparel lines in 2024, discussing why we're entering a new era in women's golf.
McIlroy boosts Cognizant Classic field
Damon Hack and Red Hoggard discuss how the Cognizant Classic field is improved with Rory McIlroy and Rickie Fowler set to appear at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
Kim reportedly considering return to pro golf
Rex Hoggard and Damon Hack discuss the "captivating" story that is Anthony Kim, who reportedly is considering a return to professional golf at age 38 having not competed in a dozen years.
Cobra Puma wants golfers to be ‘comfortably bold’
Cobra Puma Golf President Dan Ladd shares the meaning behind the 'comfortably bold' tagline and discusses the new products for 2024.
SkyTrak becoming ‘the whole solution’ for golfers
Jeff Foster, CEO of SkyTrak, discusses the vision of the product and how it is becoming 'the whole solution' for golfers who need an affordable at-home indoor simulator.
Dunlap details thought process behind turning pro
Nick Dunlap joins the Golf Today crew to explain his decision to turn pro following an historic victory on the PGA Tour in the American Express Tournament.
Original Penguin capturing ‘kidult’ trend in 2024
Original Penguin Senior Vice President of Marketing Brad Holder unveils the new product line for the 2024 season, discussing how the brand is trying to capture the 'kidult' trend.
Titleist booth unveiled at 2024 PGA Show
Titleist Director of Product Marketing Tom Fisher discusses the visual changes to the Titleist clubs and new products during the 2024 PGA Show in Orlando, Florida.