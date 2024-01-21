 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions - Final Round
L. Ko breaks winless drought, moves to doorstep of LPGA HOF
Mexico Open at Vidanta - Round One
Mexico’s de la Fuente wins Latin America Am, earns 3 major invites
Karrie Webb: 2005 World Golf Hall of Fame Induction
Who is in the LPGA Hall of Fame and how do players qualify?

Top Clips

nbc_snf_detgibbstd_240121.jpg
Gibbs breaks loose for 31-yard TD vs. Buccaneers
nbc_snf_detreynoldstd2_240121.jpg
Reynolds plows up middle on fourth down for TD
nbc_golf_hiltonfinalrdhl_240121.jpg
Highlights: Hilton Grand Vacations TOC, Round 4

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions - Final Round
L. Ko breaks winless drought, moves to doorstep of LPGA HOF
Mexico Open at Vidanta - Round One
Mexico’s de la Fuente wins Latin America Am, earns 3 major invites
Karrie Webb: 2005 World Golf Hall of Fame Induction
Who is in the LPGA Hall of Fame and how do players qualify?

Top Clips

nbc_snf_detgibbstd_240121.jpg
Gibbs breaks loose for 31-yard TD vs. Buccaneers
nbc_snf_detreynoldstd2_240121.jpg
Reynolds plows up middle on fourth down for TD
nbc_golf_hiltonfinalrdhl_240121.jpg
Highlights: Hilton Grand Vacations TOC, Round 4

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Saban: Dunlap has right disposition for golf

January 21, 2024 05:10 PM
Nick Saban joins the Golf Channel to talk about Nick Dunlap's run in the American Express and whether the amateur has what it takes to keep up his success if he turns pro.
Up Next
nbc_golf_sabanintv_240121.jpg
5:38
Saban: Dunlap has right disposition for golf
Now Playing
The American Express - Round Three
2:15
Highlights: Dunlap’s best shots at the AmEx, Rd. 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_amexrd3_240120.jpg
7:41
Highlights: The American Express, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_dunlapintv_240120.jpg
8:15
Dunlap focused on learning while leading the AmEx
Now Playing
nbc_gc_halsuttonintv_240120.jpg
6:13
Sutton: Burke Jr. was a ‘protector’ of golf
Now Playing
nbc_gc_jackburkejrobituary_241019.jpg
4:48
The life of Jack Burke Jr.
Now Playing
nbc_golf_americnaxpressrnd2_240119.jpg
7:42
Highlights: The American Express, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_nickdunlapintv_240119.jpg
1:22
Amateur Dunlap in the mix at the American Express
Now Playing
nbc_golf_samburnsintv_240119.jpg
1:45
Burns, with new haircut, flirts with 59 at AmEx
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_ripjackburkejr_240119.jpg
2:24
Hall of Famer Burke Jr. dies at 100
Now Playing
nbc_golf_americanexrd1_240118.jpg
5:02
Highlights: The American Express, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bergerintrv_240118.jpg
1:03
Berger ‘feeling great’ in PGA Tour return at AmEx
Now Playing