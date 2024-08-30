 Skip navigation
Top News

2024 US Open - Day 4
Naomi Osaka’s forehand goes awry and she loses in the US Open’s second round to Karolina Muchova
Philadelphia Phillies v Kansas City Royals
Phillies demote struggling right-hander Walker to bullpen for stretch run
Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs
Fantasy impact of Brandon Aiyuk staying with 49ers

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_wagnerhit_240829.jpg
Wagner gives Scheffler’s pitch a go
nbc_golf_gc_scottieputtingv2_240829.jpg
Scheffler remaining focused at Tour Championship
nbc_golf_fmhls_240829.jpg
Highlights: FM Championship, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

2024 US Open - Day 4
Naomi Osaka’s forehand goes awry and she loses in the US Open’s second round to Karolina Muchova
Philadelphia Phillies v Kansas City Royals
Phillies demote struggling right-hander Walker to bullpen for stretch run
Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs
Fantasy impact of Brandon Aiyuk staying with 49ers

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_wagnerhit_240829.jpg
Wagner gives Scheffler’s pitch a go
nbc_golf_gc_scottieputtingv2_240829.jpg
Scheffler remaining focused at Tour Championship
nbc_golf_fmhls_240829.jpg
Highlights: FM Championship, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Scheffler takes early lead at East Lake

August 29, 2024 09:17 PM
Take a look at Scottie Scheffler's Round 1 performance at the Tour Championship, where the 12-time PGA Tour winner carded a -6 to take the early lead at East Lake.
nbc_golf_sales_cdw_pgachamprd1v4_240829.jpg
1:03
Scheffler takes early lead at East Lake
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_wagnerhit_240829.jpg
4:42
Wagner gives Scheffler’s pitch a go
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_scottieputtingv2_240829.jpg
6:53
Scheffler remaining focused at Tour Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_morikawahl_240829.jpg
3:35
HLs: Morikawa’s stellar back-9 at TOUR, Rd. 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_xandersound_240829.jpg
2:29
Analyzing Schauffele’s Round 1 struggles
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pgachamprd1_240829.jpg
10:23
Highlights: 2024 Tour Championship, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_goodgoodkendrickintv_240829.JPG
7:17
Good Good Golf’s Kendrick on growing brand, game
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rexlavroku_240828.jpg
3:53
What dark horses could win the Tour Championship?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_greeneastlakeintv_240828.jpg
9:45
East Lake offers new look for Tour Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_toddrexhit_240828.jpg
9:46
PGA Tour ‘is going to be forged by SSG’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_bradleyintv_240828.jpg
10:19
Bradley: Playing captain or not, team comes first
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_monahanpif_240828.jpg
4:34
Monahan: PGA Tour-LIV talks ‘going to take time’
Now Playing