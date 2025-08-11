 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Arch Manning
AP Top 25 college football preseason rankings: Nicole Auerbach unpacks her first ballot
WMX 2025 Rd 04 Ironman Lachlan Turner 02 podium.JPG
Lachlan Turner sweeps Ironman, continues to dominate Women’s Pro Motocross
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Steve Sarkisian
Texas is No. 1 in preseason AP Top 25 for first time, edging Penn State, Ohio State; 10 SEC teams ranked

Top Clips

nbc_pft_geno_smith_radiers_25081v3.jpg
Smith flips off Seahawks fans at preseason game
nbc_golf_rountable_250811.jpg
Why Fleetwood’s chase is ‘a strong story’ in 2025
richardson.jpg
Simms: Richardson should’ve avoided finger injury

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Arch Manning
AP Top 25 college football preseason rankings: Nicole Auerbach unpacks her first ballot
WMX 2025 Rd 04 Ironman Lachlan Turner 02 podium.JPG
Lachlan Turner sweeps Ironman, continues to dominate Women’s Pro Motocross
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Steve Sarkisian
Texas is No. 1 in preseason AP Top 25 for first time, edging Penn State, Ohio State; 10 SEC teams ranked

Top Clips

nbc_pft_geno_smith_radiers_25081v3.jpg
Smith flips off Seahawks fans at preseason game
nbc_golf_rountable_250811.jpg
Why Fleetwood’s chase is ‘a strong story’ in 2025
richardson.jpg
Simms: Richardson should’ve avoided finger injury

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Top shots from 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship

August 11, 2025 12:19 PM
Relive the most memorable shots and stats from the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship, where Justin Rose scored his 12th PGA Tour victory in a three-hole playoff with J.J. Spaun.
Up Next
nbc_golf_roseextended_250810.jpg
8:19
HLs: Rose wins thrilling FedEx St. Jude playoff
Now Playing
fedex_4_raw.jpg
19:45
Highlights: FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_fleetwoodintv_250810.jpg
2:24
Fleetwood ‘getting close’ to first PGA Tour win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottieschefflerextended_250809.jpg
8:03
HLs: Scheffler ascends FedEx St. Jude leaderboard
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_cdwrd4_250809.jpg
1:12
How Fleetwood staved off Rose in Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_fedexrd3_250809.jpg
16:09
Highlights: FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 3
Now Playing
Fleetwood_raw.jpg
1:11
Fleetwood storms to lead in FedEx St. Jude Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_fedexstjuderd2hl_250808.jpg
8:12
Highlights: FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_finautiktokfamily_250808.jpg
2:13
Finau: Wife, children are ‘my crown jewels’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_tonyfinauhappygilmore2_250808.jpg
3:06
Finau: ‘Extremely special’ filming Happy Gilmore 2
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_pga_spaunhappyhour_250808.jpg
03:24
Spaun recounts U.S. Open winning putt as ‘destiny’
nbc_golf_stjudecdwround1_250807.jpg
01:15
Bhatia rips through first round in Memphis
nbc_golf_fedexstjuderd1hls_250807.jpg
13:49
Highlights: FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_fleetwoodholeout_250807.jpg
18
Fleetwood birdies from bunker at TPC Southwind
nbc_golf_finauputt4thhole_250807.jpg
46
Finau cashes in for birdie from the far fringe
nbc_golf_stjudecdw_250806.jpg
01:22
Inside Matsuyama’s 2024 FedEx St. Jude win
nbc_golf_sales_penskewyndham_250804.jpg
01:38
Top shots from the 2025 Wyndham Championship
nbc_golf_wyndhamfinal_250803.jpg
13:21
Highlights: Wyndham Championship, Final Round
nbc_golf_gc_penske_250802.jpg
01:23
Young in driver’s seat at Wyndham Championship
nbc_golf_pga_wyndhamrd3hl_250802.jpg
13:31
Highlights: Wyndham Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_pga_wyndhamrd2hl_250801.jpg
04:08
Highlights: Wyndham Championship, Second Round
nbc_golf_sales_penske3m_250728.jpg
01:47
Top shots from 2025 3M Open
nbc_golf_3mfinalv2_250727.jpg
11:19
Highlights: 3M Open, Final Round
nbc_golf_3mopenrd3_250726.jpg
15:29
Highlights: 2025 3M Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_olesenace_250726.jpg
04:03
Olesen fires an ace at the 3M Open 8th
nbc_golf_3mopenrd2_250725.jpg
10:09
Highlights: 3M Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_3mopenrd1_250724.jpg
12:00
Highlights: 3M Open, Round 1
nbc_golf_barracudafinalrd_250720.jpg
11:28
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_barracudachampionshipv2_250719.jpg
10:34
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_baracuddard2_250718.jpg
09:21
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_barracudard1_250717.jpg
09:31
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250714.jpg
01:28
Top shots from 2025 Genesis Scottish Open
ISCO_4_raw.jpg
06:07
Highlights: 2025 ISCO Championship, Final Round
nbc_golf_scottishfinalrd_250713.jpg
14:47
Highlights: 2025 Genesis Scottish Open Final Round
nbc_golf_penske_250712.jpg
53
Rory leaps into Genesis Scottish Open contention
nbc_golf_pgaiscord3_250712.jpg
05:24
Highlights: 2025 ISCO Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_scottishopenrd3_250712.jpg
11:41
Highlights: 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, Round 3

Latest Clips

nbc_pft_geno_smith_radiers_25081v3.jpg
05:03
Smith flips off Seahawks fans at preseason game
nbc_golf_rountable_250811.jpg
09:52
Why Fleetwood’s chase is ‘a strong story’ in 2025
richardson.jpg
05:24
Simms: Richardson should’ve avoided finger injury
nbc_roto_wnbamvp_250811.jpg
02:04
Could Alyssa Thomas steal MVP from Lynx’ Collier?
nbc_roto_heisman_250811.jpg
01:56
Salter, Iamaleava lead Heisman Trophy longshots
nbc_roto_syracuse_250811.jpg
01:40
Bet under for Syracuse, facing SEC-filled schedule
draft.jpg
05:48
PFT Draft: Biggest statements of preseason Week 1
sandersdebut.jpg
12:57
‘The game doesn’t look too big’ for Sanders
nbc_roto_coty_250811.jpg
01:56
Why it’s ‘best to wait’ when betting NFL COTY
mike_macdonald.jpg
02:18
Seahawks’ ‘elite defense’ builds playoff chances
nbc_roto_vikingspreview_250811.jpg
02:29
Can McCarthy lead the Vikings to over 9.5 wins?
nbc_wnba_suntopplays_250811.jpg
02:09
Highlights: Lynx oust Liberty, Sparks’ strong end
jaxsondart.jpg
03:47
Simms isn’t ‘wowed’ by Dart’s arm talent
nbc_pft_jonesparsons_250811.jpg
06:45
Jones is ‘glad’ to see Parsons working out
nbc_pft_james_cook_bills_250811.jpg
15:15
Cook refuses to play in preseason opener
nbc_pft_russellwilson_250811.jpg
04:37
Wilson ‘has plateaued’ in NFL career
camward.jpg
12:44
Grading rookie debuts in preseason Week 1
nbc_pft_qbcomps_250811.jpg
03:57
Comparing Browns, Giants QB competitions
nbc_pft_gabrielpickett_250811.jpg
03:23
Sanders’ debut puts pressure on Pickett, Gabriel
nbc_pft_bradystatue_2508011.jpg
11:36
Should Belichick statue accompany Brady statue?
nbc_golf_womenschampionship_250810.jpg
09:13
HLs: 2025 U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship
nbc_golf_tlscheffler_250810.jpg
01:56
Unpacking Scheffler’s FedEx St. Jude final round
nbc_golf_bubble_250810.jpg
08:24
Top 50 after FedEx St. Jude: Fowler in, Spieth out
nbc_golf_jjspaun_250810.jpg
02:55
Spaun trending up despite FedEx St. Jude loss
nbc_golf_justinrosesoundreax_250810.jpg
06:36
Rose can go on ‘hot run’ after FedEx St. Jude win
nbc_golf_gcpfleetwooddisc_250810.jpg
09:08
Fleetwood endures another ‘painful’ near-miss
oly_gawia_nationals_riveranight2_250810.jpg
09:28
Rivera, 17, becomes 1st-time U.S. all-around champ
oly_gawia_nationals_wongnight2_250810.jpg
05:15
Wong fights to the end in second-place finish
oly_gawia_nationals_blakelynight2_250810.jpg
04:07
Blakely shows out on bars, beam at nationals
nbc_golf_pgatboeingfinalrd_250810.jpg
11:20
Highlights: Boeing Classic, final round