MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 300 - Practice
Austin Hill to run five NASCAR Cup races with sponsor United Rentals
ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2016 - Day 6
2025 World Figure Skating Championships TV, live stream schedule
World Figure Skating Championships 2024 - Ice Dance Free Dance
2024-25 figure skating season TV, live stream schedule

Top Clips

nbc_dls_marchmadness_250324.jpg
Arkansas coach John Calipari must ‘feel so good’
nbc_cbb_storylines_250324.jpg
Big Ten, Calipari top NCAA Tournament storylines
nbc_cbb_niltoblame_250324.jpg
Is NIL to blame for chalky tournament?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Putter helped Hovland claim Valspar over Thomas

March 24, 2025 02:55 PM
Watch the pivotal shots in the battle between Viktor Hovland and Justin Thomas at the Valspar Championship, which the former claimed for his first PGA Tour win since the 2023 Tour Championship.
Up Next
nbc_golf_valsparfinalrd_250323.jpg
12:01
Highlights: Valspar Championship, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_hovlandsound_250323.jpg
2:41
Hovland ‘did not believe’ he could win the Valspar
Now Playing
nbc_golf_billyshot_250323.jpg
0:32
Righty Horschel hits insane lefty shot at Valspar
Now Playing
nbc_golf_penske_250322.jpg
1:33
Thomas in contention at Valspar after big Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_valsparrd3_250322.jpg
9:37
Highlights: Valspar Championship, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_valspar_round2hl_250321.jpg
12:12
Highlights: Valspar Championship, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_valspar_fiskace_250321.jpg
1:41
Fisk fires an ace on No. 17 at the Valspar
Now Playing
SmylieNovak.jpg
3:56
Novak, Smylie call chaotic sequence at Copperhead
Now Playing
higgs_site.jpg
2:01
Higgs’ ugly 14th is second straight triple bogey
Now Playing
nbc_golf_valsparrd1_250320.jpg
12:25
Highlights: Valspar Championship, Round 1
Now Playing